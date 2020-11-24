Weekly Roundup Nov. 27-29 Socially-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

It’s hard to believe it is the last weekend of November! With the holiday season officially underway, here are our picks for this week’s can’t miss family-friendly events around the Lowcountry:
Friday, Nov. 27
Let your heart be light at the Holiday Festival of Lights, a beloved Lowcountry tradition. This is a unique year, and we are creating a special experience from the comfort of your own vehicle. During your driving tour through millions of twinkling lights, we will have magical surprises along the way! The Holiday Festival of Lights runs nightly through Dec. 31 from 5:30-10 p.m. at James Island County Park. Admission is $20 per vehicle up to 15 passengers. ccprc.com/1975/Holiday-Festival-of-Lights
Sunset views and blockbuster movies with the Charleston Harbor in sight! Head to Holy City Drive-In at Patriot’s Point for a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (PG-13) on Friday and Home Alone (PG) on Saturday. Movies start at 6:15 p.m. Lawn and vehicle tickets are available for adults ($12), military and senior citizens ($10), and children 10 and under ($8). Holycitydrivein.com
Celebrate The Season is back for its 10th year! The Holiday Lights Driving Tour, with dozens of spectacular lights displays, takes place from Nov. 27-Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24 & 25) from 6-9 p.m. and begins at Santee Cooper headquarters (One Riverwood Dr.) in Moncks Corner. The lights are powered with 100 percent Green Power from Santee Cooper and exclusively use energy-efficient LED lights. Food and drink vendors, along with Santa Claus, will be at the fair. Due to the pandemic, there will be no carnival rides this year. Admission is $5 per vehicle for the Holiday Lights Driving Tour. celebratetheseason.org
Check out the Illuminated Forest at Woodlands Nature Preserve during weekend nights in the month of December. Stroll or ride through our color-changing lighted forest, and photograph or just gaze dreamily at the reflections on the lake at night. Then contemplate life’s greatest questions over a roaring campfire. facebook.com/WoodlandsNatureReserve
If you’re up for a short road trip, head to Murrells Inlet for the annual Nights of a Thousand Candles. See Brookgreen Gardens come to life amid the soft glow of more than 2,700 hand-lit candles and countless sparkling lights. From 4-9 p.m., walk the garden pathways with a warm cup of cider, cocoa, or wine. Hear the sounds of holiday music, carolers singing, and celebrate the season with family and friends! Space is limited and tickets must be purchased before arrival. Admission for non-members is $25/adult and $15/child. brookgreen.org/events/nights-thousand-candles-2020
Saturday, Nov. 28
Grab your blanket and chairs and enjoy live music by Return of the Mac at one of the most picturesque venues in the Lowcountry—Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. Spread out on our Carriage House Lawn along the Ashley River or get up and dance in your bare feet! The stage will be the focus of attention with the flow of our river tides spread out across the natural vista in the background. Music is from noon to 3 p.m. Come early or stay until sundown and watch the flow of our river tides spread out across the natural vista in the background. Food Trucks will be available on-site. facebook.com/events/376196406881234
The Summerville Holiday Farmers Market is the perfect place to shop for holiday treats like cookies, specialty foods, and coffee or find unique, locally made artisan goods. This will be the last market of the 2020 season and is also Small Business Saturday. Although this is an outdoor event, masks and social distancing are encouraged. facebook.com/events/694182374558894
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.