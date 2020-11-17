Weekly Roundup Nov. 20-22 Virtual and social-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

With just six weekends left in 2020, Lowcountry Parent wants to help you make the most of every single one. Here are this week’s picks for family-friendly events around the Lowcountry:
Friday, Nov. 20
All aboard! Grab your tickets, put on your coziest pajamas and join Lowcountry Parent for Holiday at the Movies. Enjoy a special screening of the holiday classic, The Polar Express, on a 40-foot screen from the comfort of your car in The Post and Courier parking lot in downtown Charleston. Before the movie starts, enjoy a reading of The Polar Express, take a photo with Santa, and grab a bite to eat from the food trucks. Gates open at 6 p.m., the movie starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $25 per vehicle up to 6 passengers. Bring 4 non-perishable items for our canned food drive to benefit One80 Place for a chance to win a $100 Gift Card to Dillard’s. tickets.postandcourier.com/e/holidayatthemovies
OutSlide In, located inside Citadel Mall, is hosting a meet and greet and Storytime with Cinderella from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Advance tickets are not required. The cost for this special event is $10 plus tax at the door with the purchase of general admission play. facebook.com/OutSlideIn
Let your heart be light at the Holiday Festival of Lights, a beloved Lowcountry tradition. This is a unique year, and we are creating a special experience from the comfort of your own vehicle. During your driving tour through millions of twinkling lights, we will have magical surprises along the way! The Holiday Festival of Lights runs nightly through Dec. 31 from 5:30-10 p.m. at James Island County Park. Admission is $20 per vehicle up to 15 passengers. ccprc.com/1975/Holiday-Festival-of-Lights
Old Santee Canal Park presents the 8th annual Tinsel Trot Holiday Fun Run/Walk at the site of America’s first canal in Moncks Corner, SC. While everyone is invited to take an evening run, walk, dash, dance or prance through the two-mile course, this year, there are a few COVID-19 changes. Tinsel Trot will be held over three days (Nov. 20-22) with a maximum capacity of 500 registered participants per day. The course will be open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. There is no official start time, simply show up and run/walk as you wish. Children 6 and under are free and do not need to be registered. Costumes and festive holiday attire are encouraged. facebook.com/oldsanteecanalpark
Saturday, Nov. 21
Charleston Animal Society’s Annual Chili Cook-off has been re-imagined as an online experience so people anywhere can participate this 20th anniversary year! Three-time Emmy® Award-winning celebrity dog trainer Brandon McMillan, currently known for his CBS Dream Team role on Lucky Dog®, is leading the pack. The two-hour “virtual chili cook-off” will be streamed from 5-7 p.m. and it will include celebrities, chefs, fundraising teams, and heartwarming stories about the lives saved every day at Charleston Animal Society. CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/ChiliCookOff
Log On and Lights Up with Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre. The annual tree lighting has gone virtual this year. Lights Up will include host and on-air personality Brian Cleary, performances by the East Cooper Baptist Church Choir & Orchestra + Gravel Road Acoustic Trio, an appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus, and of course, the lighting of the Towne Centre Christmas tree! There will also be holiday trivia and chances to win great prizes from Towne Centre stores and restaurants. Join the live stream at 7 p.m. on mtpleasanttownecentre.com.
Sunset views and blockbuster movies with the Charleston Harbor in sight! Head to Holy City Drive-In at Patriot’s Point for a screening of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (PG-13) at 6:15 p.m. Lawn and vehicle tickets are available for adults ($12), military and senior citizens ($10), and children 10 and under ($8). holycitydrivein.com
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.