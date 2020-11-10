Weekly Roundup Nov. 13-15 Virtual and social-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

Whether your family enjoys music, art, or the great outdoors, there’s something for everyone this weekend. Check out our picks for family-friendly events around the Lowcountry:
Friday, Nov. 13
Let your heart be light at the Holiday Festival of Lights, a beloved Lowcountry tradition. This is a unique year, and we are creating a special experience from the comfort of your own vehicle. During your driving tour through millions of twinkling lights, we will have magical surprises along the way! The Holiday Festival of Lights runs nightly Nov. 13-Dec. 31 from 5:30-10 p.m. at James Island County Park. Admission is $20 per vehicle up to 15 passengers. ccprc.com/1975/Holiday-Festival-of-Lights
Saturday, Nov. 14
Join teaching artist Janell Walker Smalls on Saturdays at the Gibbes Museum of Art from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for a fun morning of artmaking inspired by artists and objects in Building a Legacy. Young artists ages 7-10 will create a family portrait using watercolor paint and colored pencils. While reminiscing about family, young artists will learn about the influences behind artists’ works. Cost is $55 for members and $65 for non-members. gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events
Bring the family out for a day of fun at Lily Grace Farms Friendsgiving. Enjoy play areas, a petting zoo, pony rides, a bounce house with slide, and concessions from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Admission is $10 per child, or $5 plus two non-perishable food items. Adults and children under 1 year are free. Proceeds from this event will benefit Lowcountry Hope Center. Lily Grace Farms and Petting Zoo is located at 145 Ponderosa Road in Summerville. facebook.com/lilygracefarms
Celebrate Fall’s return with live contemporary pop music at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. Bring your blanket & beach chairs! Join us for an afternoon with Return of the Mac. Spread out on our Carriage House Lawn along the Ashley River or get up and dance in your bare feet! The stage will be the focus of attention with the flow of our river tides spread out across the natural vista in the background. Music is from noon to 3 p.m. Come early or stay until sundown and watch the flow of our river tides spread out across the natural vista in the background.
Food Trucks will be available on-site. facebook.com/events/376196410214567
Join ESSTEAM Lab and the Rollins Edwards Community Center in giving the gift of reading in 3D! 3D Giving Day is a free, family-friendly event invites creators and readers of all ages to create handmade tactile books for the visually impaired. Use 3Doodlers to re-create iconic picture books to be donated! This is a drop-in style event between 10 a.m.-2 p.m., so come when you are able! Kids ages 5+ and adults are able to use the 3D pens. Rollins Edwards Community Center is located at 301 N. Hickory St. in Summerville. summervillesc.gov/401/Rollins-Edwards-Community-Center
To demonstrate their appreciation, Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is offering free general admission from Sunday, Nov. 8 to Saturday, Nov. 14, for retired military personnel and armed forces veterans in the tri-county area (Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston), their spouses and dependent children. One-time, free admission applies only to the general garden admission and not the separate tours of the house, swamp garden, nature boat, nature train and “Slavery to Freedom” cabins tour. magnoliaplantation.com
Sunday, Nov. 15
The sound of hooves thundering Thoroughbreds will once again roll across the racetrack and infield as Steeplechase of Charleston returns to Stono Ferry—and to its roots—on Nov. 15. This family-friendly event will feature six high-stakes races with coveted titles on the line. Equal parts picnic and day at the races, Steeplechase of Charleston is designed to celebrate a pastime that long defined the city's social circles. Gates open at 8 a.m. Ticket sales are limited to 50% of the 60-acre facility's total capacity. steeplechaseofcharleston.com
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.