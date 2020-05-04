Weekly Roundup May 4-11: Virtual events to keep the kids occupied this week

I’m back from what surely has been the strangest maternity leave ever. Like everyone else, my 4-year-old’s school has been closed. With a 3-month-old and a job to tend to, it gets interesting at times. But we here at Lowcountry Parent are doing our best to provide parents with the best in local and online resources to keep us all sane during this difficult time.
We had so much fun last time that we decided to do it again! Save the date for the next installment of Lowcountry Parent’s Kid’s Club Quarantine ft. DJ Natty Heavy. The Lowcountry’s largest virtual dance party for kids returns next Friday, May 8 at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook for registration information.facebook.com/LowcountryParent
Next week the Gibbes Museum of Art will host a series of fun, interactive 45-minute workshops for kids ages 6-10, focusing on different artists and styles. Each session, led by Gibbes Teaching Artist, Fallon Peper, will focus on a different topic in order to keep young artists’ creativity flowing. Different topics, such as science, history and math, will also be incorporated into the lessons. All workshops will take place in a private zoom session. Participants will receive call information the morning of. Registration is for a single session. $15 for members and $20 non-members. For more information and to register for sessions, visit https://bit.ly/2ScazlH.
May 4-8; 10:00-10:45 a.m.
Monday, May 4 - Pop Art and Roy Lichtenstein (Math-infused lesson)
Tuesday, May 5 - The Vibrant Lowcountry (Science-infused lesson)
Wednesday, May 6 - Monet en Plein Air (History-infused lesson)
Thursday, May 7 - Van Gogh's Sunflowers (Science-infused lesson)
Friday, May 8 - Life in Charleston featuring Romare Bearden and Mary Whyte (Social Studies-infused lesson)
In an effort to bring engaging, exciting and creative ideas into the home while maintaining social distancing guidelines, Brookgreen Gardens has launched #BrookgreenAtHome, a campaign focused on educational activities for children that can be done from the comfort of their home. Brookgreen’s Creative Education Department is rolling out art projects complete with a detailed list of materials, step by step directions and examples from the Brookgreen staff. Brookgreen encourages those who complete the projects to post on social media with #BrookgreenAtHome as a way to see what others in the community have created. For more information on Brookgreen at Home, visit www.brookgreen.org/events/brookgreen-home or via Brookgreen’s social channels at @brookgreengardens.
Each week Middleton Place’s team of historians and interpreters are presenting fun and educational content, keeping students and families connected to American History and to Middleton Place. Join the Middleton Place educators on the Greensward and learn how the children of Middleton Place spent their leisure time. See a demonstration of outdoor games and activities that would be played. Middleton Place LambCam is also live weekdays, weather permitting, for the enjoyment of kids and their parents alike. Other live programming can be accessed at facebook.com/MiddletonPlaceNHL/live. facebook.com/MiddletonPlaceNHL/live/
Amid school closures, Juni Learning is dedicated to becoming a community resource that helps families keep learning from home. Every week, we'll be sharing free projects, worksheets, video tutorials and more for multiple subjects and ages. Get started below, and subscribe to weekly resource updates. For parents looking for alternative summer plans for their children, Juni Learning connects kids with top college students (from MIT, Stanford and more) for quality, remote STEM and math education. Juni will be opening a summer camp to keep K-12 students developing intellectually during this uncertain time. Free classes and also paid curriculum. junilearning.com/programs/covid-home-learning/
The Charleston Museum is offering virtual tours like this one of Pelagornis, the largest flying bird in the world. The Charleston area holds a bounty of fossils of ancient marine fauna from invertebrates, fish, reptiles, whales to giant Ice Age behemoths like the giant ground sloth. The Charleston Museum possesses one of the most outstanding collections of locally-collected fossil cetaceans (whales, dolphins and porpoises) in the world, and many of these specimens represent new fossil genera and species that tell us much about whale evolution. As you make your way through this virtual exhibit, click on the interactive 3D models to learn more about each animal. charlestonmuseum.org/news-events/category/virtualtour/
If you have ideas or events, please feel free to send them to me as we are always looking for ideas from our LCP community. Stay strong Charleston!