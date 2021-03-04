Weekly Roundup March 4-7 Socially-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

The first day of Spring is just a few weeks away and we couldn’t be more excited! This week, there are some great outdoor events plus some virtual and indoor options as well. Check out our picks for the family-friendly events you won’t want to miss:
Thursday, March 4
Head to The Terrace Theater for an advanced showing of Raya and the Last Dragon, the most anticipated animated film of 2021! Showtime is at 6 p.m. Advanced tickets are available for purchase online. terracetheater.com
Friday, March 5
It’s Read Across America Week! Join Charleston County Public Library for 10 a.m. for daily virtual read-alouds with local guest readers. Books that are read will reflect everyone in the community to help children discover their own voices and learn from the voices of others. Reading is your ticket to the world. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Lily Grace Farm in Summerville hosts Open Play on the Farm from 10 a.m. to noon—a perfect event for toddlers, homeschoolers, and virtual schoolers. Bring the kids out for some play time, animal cuddling, and pony rides! Parents can relax on the swings around the fire pit at the pergola, or kick back under the pavilion. Free play time includes, petting zoo, pony rides, 3-tower playset, climbing dome, yard games, and more. Admission is $8 for children ages 1-17. facebook.com/LilyGraceFarms
The South Carolina Stingrays take on the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and 6:05 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $21 each plus $10 for parking. Visit NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com for event details and COVID-19 guidelines for guests.
Saturday, March 6
Enhance your archery skills on a six-target archery range and 3D course at Intro to Archery. Bring the kids (ages 9 and up) to Johns Island County Park from 10 a.m. to noon to enjoy basic instruction and explore both ranges. Equipment will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Ages 9 and up. Registration $20.ccprc.com
What’s better than a drive-in movie? A Drive-In Movie at the Beach! Join the Isle of Palms Recreation Department at the Municipal parking lot on Front Beach-Pavilion Drive for their first ever drive-in movie ft. Sonic The Hedgehog. Lot opens at 5:30pm, movie starts at 6:30. This event is free, but space is limited. For more information, call 843-886-8294. facebook.com/IOPRec
Check out the Illuminated Forest at Woodlands Nature Preserve on Saturday nights through March 6. Guests will park vehicles and enjoy an optional stroll through illuminated majestic oaks and longleaf pines. Overlooking Observation Lake is where the real magic happens, featuring laser projections and dynamic lights on the trees and across the water. Cozy up to the multiple campfires and enjoy live music sessions. Hot chocolate, popcorn, and s'mores for purchase make the night complete. Gates are open from 6-9 p.m. Admission is $15. WoodlandsNatureReserve.com
Sunday, March 7
Bizzy Bee Indoor Play Center hosts Sensory Sunday Playday for friends with special needs and their families from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No crowd, low lights, no loud music, plenty of space! Just make sure everyone has socks! facebook.com/bizzybeeplay
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.