Weekly Roundup March 25-31 Socially-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

Spring is in the air! And so is pollen. But don’t let that stop you from getting out and enjoying all the Lowcountry has to offer. Check out our picks for this week’s family-friendly events:
Thursday, March 25
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Friday, March 26
At Wee Wild Ones, young children will channel their inner explorers while enjoying nature through hands-on activities, games, music, and art. What's EGG-ing you on? Head over to Caw Caw Interpretative Center from 6-7 a.m. to learn about different animals that make eggs and their young in a fun and exciting way. The Wee Wild Ones (Polliwogs) is a series for children ages 18 months to 3 years. The Froglets group for ages 4-6 will meet from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Admission is $10 per child. ccprc.com/calendar
Do you love fossils? Join Matthew Gibson, curator of natural history for Fossil Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab at The Charleston Museum. Gibson will be on hand to share projects he is currently working on and to help identify your fossil finds. Fossil Fridays are free for members and with paid museum admission for non-members. CharlestonMuseum.org
The sun may be going down, but many animals are just waking up. Join a naturalist for Friday Night Hikes at Caw Caw Interpretive Center from 7-9 p.m. to learn about owls, moths, and other park inhabitants that thrive in the night. ccprc.com/calendar
Saturday, March 27
Hunt for eggs and special gold eggs at the City of Goose Creek's Annual Easter Egg Hunt!
The hunt begins at 10:00 a.m. sharp. Find a gold egg and win a special prize! After the hunt, there will be Easter crafts, games, and of course pictures with the Easter Bunny. This is a free event for ages 8 and under. CityofGooseCreek.com/event/easter-egg-hunt
Get egg-cited for Easter Eggstravaganza at The Charleston Museum. Enjoy craft making starting at 10 a.m. followed by an Easter egg hunt in the garden of the Joseph Manigault House at 10:30. The Charleston Museum is located at 360 Meeting Street. This event is free for museum members and for non-members with paid museum admission ($12/adults, $5/children, under 3 free). CharlestonMuseum.org
Step out of your comfort zone with Challenge Course Adventures at James Island County Park. With names like ‘Catwalk’ or the ‘Leap of Faith’ you can be sure that your sense of adventure will be tested in ways you never thought about! We’ll be balancing, climbing, leaping, and swinging away your Saturday with friends or family. Challenge Course Adventures are for ages 10 and up. Registration is $15. ccprc.com/calendar
It’s Marvel Super Hero Night at the Stingrays! The Stingrays will wear specialty Captain America jerseys as they take on their South Division rivals, the Orlando Solar Bears! Puck drops at 6:05 p.m. The Stingrays also play on Friday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Tickets start at $21 each plus $10 for parking. Visit NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com for event details and COVID-19 guidelines for guests.
Sunday, March 28
Bizzy Bee Indoor Play Center is hosting Easter Egg Hunt and Play sessions from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Bring an Easter basket to collect your eggs. Admission is $15. Facebook.com/BizzyBeePlay
Tuesday, March 30
Is your teen interested in wildlife photography? Join the South Carolina Aquarium and the Museum of York County for a free virtual Teen Science Café! Wildlife photographer, Vance Solseth, will show participants how to upgrade their Instagram and Snapchat images with easy tips on lighting, perspective and animal behavior. Facebook.com/SCAquarium
Wednesday, March 31
Every Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m., Main Street Reads hosts Stories on the Square at Hutchinson Square in historic downtown Summerville. This outdoor storytime adventure is free for kids of all ages and will feature a reading by Colleen Rackleff. Storytime at Main Street Reads is held outside to ensure proper social distancing. There are chairs for younger listeners, hoola-hoops for distancing and plenty of juice boxes and fruit snacks to munch while they listen. Facebook.com/MainStreetReads
Old Santee Canal Park is excited to offer Virtual Time for Tots. Mrs. Cindy will be creating, building and offering a special Time for Tots box for your little ones. The box includes activities, educational lessons, arts and crafts and a snack! Each box is just $5 and will be available for pickup 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Facebook.com/OldSanteeCanalPark
Trek through many distinct habitats during the Early Morning Bird Walks at Caw Caw Interpretive Center from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Along the way, view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies, and other organisms. Bird walks are open to participants of all ages, but a paid chaperone is required for participants ages 15 and under. Admission is $9 or free for Charleston County County Parks Gold Pass members. Caw Caw Interpretive Center is located at 5200 Savannah Highway in Ravenel. To register, visit ccprc.com.
The South Carolina Stingrays take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $21 each plus $10 for parking. Visit NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com for event details and COVID-19 guidelines for guests.
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.