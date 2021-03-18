Weekly Roundup March 18-24 Socially-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

Celebrate the first official weekend of Spring at one of these family-friendly events:
Thursday, March 18
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
On the Third Thursday of each month, Historic Downtown Summerville transforms into a special marketplace featuring local entertainment, craft vendors and artisans, to complement the extended hours of our eclectic shops, boutiques and restaurants. facebook.com/SummervilleDream
Enjoy rides, food, and games for all ages at the Charleston Carnival located at the Tanger Outlet Mall in North Charleston. The carnival is open from 5-11 p.m. on weekdays and 1-11 p.m. on weekends from March 17-21. Unlimited ride wristbands are available. dandjamusements.com
Friday, March 19
Spend the afternoon at Isle of Palms County Park for Scanning the Sand. This program is dedicated to observing and recording the life found on, in, and around barrier islands. Molluscs, birds, worms, and many more make these shifting, sandy systems come alive. ccprc.com/calendar
Do you love fossils? Join Matthew Gibson, curator of natural history for Fossil Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab at The Charleston Museum. Gibson will be on hand to share projects he is currently working on and to help identify your fossil finds. CharlestonMuseum.org
The sun may be going down, but many animals are just waking up. Join a naturalist for Friday Night Hikes at Caw Caw Interpretive Center from 7-9 p.m. to learn about owls, moths, and other park inhabitants that thrive in the night. ccprc.com/calendar
Saturday, March 20
Test your mettle at the High Ropes Experience at James Island County Park from 9a .m. to noon. Courageous souls can walk on air, swing from the rafters, fly high, and pretty much everything your parents ever told you NOT to do! Traverse across two to four of our team high element challenges with your friends or family, and travel down our tandem zip-line. The high ropes experience is for ages 10 and up. Registration is $30. ccprc.com/calendar
Bring your furry friend with you to the North Charleston Coliseum for Pucks & Paws night while the South Carolina Stingrays take on the Fort Wayne Komets. During the first intermission, enjoy the annual wiener dog race. Puck drops at 6:05 p.m. Tickets start at $21 each plus $10 for parking. Visit NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com for event details and COVID-19 guidelines for guests.
Join teaching artist Janell Walker Smalls for Saturday Morning Art Camp at Gibbes Museum of Art from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. To celebrate women's history month, the young artists (ages 7-10) will learn about the arts and lives of three amazing women; Georgia O’Keefe, Frida Kahlo, and Minnie Evans. We will create a self-portrait drawing with an inspired garden background using a variety of materials. Materials are included. $55 Members; $65 Non-Members. GibbesMuseum.org/programs-events
Main Street Reads hosts Spectacular Stories Saturdays with Chris Singleton, author of the already wildly popular Different, to celebrate and discuss his newest book, Your Life Matters. Don’t miss the chance to meet this local icon, hear his words of wisdom and inspiration, and get signed keepsake copies of his books! This event is from 10 a.m. to noon at 115 S. Main Street in Summerville. MainStreetReads.com/event
Sunday, March 21
Celebrate Cool Ray's 28th birthday with the best mascots from around the Lowcountry as the South Carolina Stingrays take on the Fort Wayne Komets. The first 1,500 fans at the game will receive a Stingrays tumbler. Puck drops at 3:05 p.m. Tickets start at $21 each plus $10 for parking. Visit NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com for event details and COVID-19 guidelines for guests.
Wednesday, March 24
Trek through many distinct habitats during the Early Morning Bird Walks at Caw Caw Interpretive Center from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Along the way, view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies, and other organisms. Bird walks are open to participants of all ages, but a paid chaperone is required for participants ages 15 and under. Admission is $9 or free for Charleston County County Parks Gold Pass members. Caw Caw Interpretive Center is located at 5200 Savannah Highway in Ravenel. To register, visit ccprc.com.
The South Carolina Stingrays take on the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $21 each plus $10 for parking. Visit NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com for event details and COVID-19 guidelines for guests.
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.