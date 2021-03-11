Weekly Roundup March 11-17 Socially-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

One of the best parts about raising a family in the Lowcountry is that there’s never a shortage of fun things to do. Check our picks for this week’s family-friendly events:
Thursday, March 11
Students ages 5-18 are invited to explore Botany Bay Plantation and the unique habitats found there during this homeschool event. These programs will be at the ACE Basin National Estuarine Research Reserve's Botany Bay Plantation WMA, which is located near Edisto Island. Programs include Barrier Island Exploration and a Salt Marsh Field Study. This event is free and takes place from 10 a.m. to noon. eventbrite.com/o/marine-education-26132210899
The American Lung Association in South Carolina will host the 5th annual Lip Sync For Lungs at 7 p.m. The event, which typically takes place at Charleston Music Hall, was reimagined as a drive-in event at The Bend. The event features local celebrities performing lip sync and dance routines in an epic showdown to win the title of Lip Sync Battle Champion. Click here for tickets.
Friday, March 12
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
The sun may be going down, but many animals are just waking up. Join a naturalist for Friday Night Hikes at Caw Caw Interpretive Center from 7-9 p.m. to learn about owls, moths, and other park inhabitants that thrive in the night. ccprc.com/calendar
Saturday, March 13
Enjoy local music, dance and visual arts studios that offer stunning performances by some of the area’s most talented individuals and groups at the Town of Mt. Pleasant’s 24th Annual ArtFest. Activities and performances will take place throughout the day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre and are free of charge. The event is for residents and visitors of all ages, from young parents and children through seniors. For the full lineup of events, visit Facebook.com/shopmptc.
Join professional picture book author, illustrator, and instructor Clare Pernice at the Gibbes Museum of Art for an Illustration Workshop on Creating Characters and Designs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Young artists, ages 8-11, will learn about creating characters and stories while developing their own unique illustration style. Each workshop will build on understanding characters and how illustrators find inspiration using different drawing prompts, storyboards, and art materials. Materials are included. $55 Members; $65 Non-Members.
gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events
A short drive from Charleston, check out the Bair-ly Pulling Tractor Pull in St. George featuring antique tractor pulling, food trucks, craft vendors, kid pedal pull, antique car, truck and tractor show, and RC Airplane show. Gates at open at 8 a.m., tractor pull starts at 11. Admission is $10 per person. Kids under 10 are free. bairlypulling.com
Head over to the Charleston County Public Library Facebook page to celebrate Virtual Pi Day. Learn how to make an easy no-bake Key Lime pie recipe. The fun begins at 3 p.m. CCPL.org/Events
Calling all superheroes! Curiouser Entertainment is hosting a free Spider Hero Storytime live at 6 p.m. on their Facebook page. facebook.com/CuriouserEntertainment
Sunday, March 14
Ready to Spring forward? It’s Daylight Savings Time! If you forgot before you went to bed, move your clock ahead 1 hour.
Monday, March 15
Charleston County Public Library is back with a fun DIY Kaleidoscope activity. Visit their Facebook page where Miss Emily will demonstrate how to make a kaleidoscope with items you may already have around the house! CCPL.org/Events
Tuesday, March 16
Leaping leprechauns, they have escaped! Engineer a trap that will catch them. Trick these tiny sprites into your trap by creating a rainbow. Hosted by The Charleston Museum, Full STEAM Ahead is a new hands-on workshop series for children ages 6 and up featuring the components of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. This event takes place from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Charlestonmuseum.org
Wednesday, March 17
Bizzy Bee Indoor Play Center is hosting a Lucky Leprechaun Hunt. Search for clues. Follow the trail. Find the Treasure! At the end of the hunt, each child will receive a goodie bag and make a craft. The total cost for this event is $12.95 plus tax and includes all-day play. Facebook.com/BizzyBeePlay
Enjoy rides, food, and games for all ages at the Charleston Carnival located at the Tanger Outlet Mall in North Charleston. The carnival is open from 5-11 p.m. on weekdays and 1-11 p.m. on weekends from March 17-21. Unlimited ride wristbands are available. dandjamusements.com
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.