Weekly Roundup-June 30-July 7: Virtual events to keep parents sane as COVID-19 numbers spike

COVID-19 numbers in the Lowcountry are at all time highs. And, unfortunately, that means many of us are still stuck at home. This week at our house, we’ve been playing paleontologist looking for fossils with this neat National Geographic kit. We’ve also been learning to skateboard. Here are some other ideas for keeping yourself and the kids sane this week.
Also, don’t forget to sign up the first ever Jr. Pet Helper Virtual Camp. The virtual camp is set to begin Tuesday Aug. 4, and end Friday Aug. 7 all from the comfort of your home. The camp runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Programming will consist of a variety of live streamed activities, crafts and guest speakers, meant to teach rising first through third-graders valuable lessons about petcare, equine and farm animals, wildlife and the inner workings of animal rescue and veterinary medicine. The entire virtual experience is $75 per camper and will be privately live streamed using the platform Panopto. Parents are encouraged to email ndonohue@pethelpers.org for camp sign up details.
Don’t miss From the Archives: Music of Stevie Wonder - CJO Virtual, this Thursday, July 2 from 7-8:30 p.m. This dynamic concert was the Charleston Jazz Orchestra’s most popular concert in 2016. “Not only is Stevie known for his mastery of songwriting, vocals and proficiency on multiple instruments, he has ALWAYS been a tremendously passionate humanitarian,” said Charlton Singleton, Music Director for the CJO. “Even though he is best known for his R&B and Pop tunes, it is no secret that he plays, writes and uses a number of jazz elements in his music. The biggest challenge was whittling down the song list to 90 minutes – there are so many classics to choose from. youtu.be/0DpuAPniNcI
Gaillard Center is also putting on Lowcountry Listens, a free, virtual music series showcasing local artists. Presented in part by PNC Bank, each performance will be recorded on the Gaillard Center stage and will air online for five consecutive weeks. Tune into each performance on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. on gaillardcenter.org, on Facebook Live and on YouTube Live. Each performance will feature three to four songs and a short interview; the 15-25 minute videos will remain online for viewers to enjoy at their leisure. Richard Todd, Host of “The Morning Buzz” on 105.5 The Bridge, will introduce each performance. gaillardcenter.org
Don’t miss this Virtual Princess Story Time. Next Monday, July 6 at 12 p.m., it’s The Little Mermaid on Facebook Live. This will be a free, reoccurring event! tinyurl.com/y79h7lpa
Audubon for Kids! Is great for keeping the kids going when you’re out of ideas. The page aims to bring together activities from across Audubon’s national network of environmental educators, including the classroom curriculum Audubon Adventures, plus related DIY activities and content from Audubon’s editors. These activities can be done at home or in a yard or park, sometimes with the help of a computer. The goal isn’t to teach a child how to name and identify bird species, but rather to give them space to explore and feel connected to the natural world. If you’re a parent or caretaker, that means you don’t need to worry about your own knowledge of birds or plants. All you need to be is a companion to your child’s curiosity. Each week focuses on a different subject matter like seabirds, wading birds and all about owls. audubon.org/get-outside/activities/audubon-for-kids