Weekly Roundup June 17-21: Virtual fun to keep the kids engaged this week

It’s been a week of stomping in puddles. With all this rain, it’s my son’s favorite thing to do. I’m not complaining because I know in no time at all the heat and humidity will be here in full swing and I’ll be craving the cool and rainy weather.
This week we’ve also been taking in a virtual soccer classes and Cosmic Kids yoga as well as breaking in Keegan’s new Swurfer rope swing. Here’s what else we have planned:
“Plugged In To History” Thursday, June 18 at 12 p.m. “Explore More Thursday” Join Tracey Todd at the Edmondston-Alston House for a story about the Civil War and enslaved service. Tracey will share the story of Mac, a man enslaved to the Alston family and personal body servant to John Julius Pringle Alston as he served the Confederate Army at Battery Wagner. Hear the stories from Alston family letters, relating Mac’s experiences of being part of the siege of Battery Wagner, in the summer of 1863. And join in on Middleton Place’s Instagram and Facebook page for clips of the Juneteenth Celebration event. Friday Juneteenth, June 19 middletonplace.org
Get set for the Virtual Zombie Fest on Charleston Public Library’s Facebook Page Thursday, June 18 at 11 a.m. What should you pack for survival? Learn how to pack for an apocalypse, discover some zombie fiction gems and make a zombie puppet. Best for ages 7 and older. ccpl.org
Each Friday at 3 p.m., don’t miss this Virtual STEAM Class on Charleston Public Library’s Facebook Page. Each Friday afternoon build a craft, perform an experiment or just make some art. ccpl.org
Enjoy some fabulous jazz Thursday, June 18 at 7 p.m. with the From the Archives: Art of Jazz Edition.The Art of Jazz is an annual performance series presented in collaboration with the Gibbes Museum and Charleston Jazz. Under normal circumstances, we would all be enjoying this series together again this summer live and in person, but unfortunately, we had to postpone the series to next summer due to COVID-19. Each month, we will release a full Art of Jazz performance on the Gibbes Museum of Art Facebook and YouTube.
Don’t miss this Gullah Geechee Children's Storytime: Princess Anyika this Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m. Kick-off our summer children's storytime series with Kyndra Joi, author of "Who Dem Gullah.. Asks Princess Anyika: Tales of a Gullah Princess." Children's literature is an important way to share culture and preserve language. We hope the series encourages many more Gullah Geechee community members to create children's and young adult books about the culture. Streaming on the Charleston County Public Library Facebook page #VirtualGullahGeecheeCorridor CCPL.org
Check out this Virtual Paint Class: Sea Oat Sunrise on Saturday, June 20 at 2 p.m. Join Charleston Paint Party for this fun virtual class. If you are local combine your virtual class with a Pick-Up & Paint kit for pick up in Charleston. Invite your friends/family and join the class on Zoom for a step-by-step virtual paint class with a professional studio artist. You can expect the same lively and fun teaching as you would have in-studio but from the comfort of your own home and on any device! New events every week. charlestonpaintparty.com