Weekly Roundup July 7-14: Virtual fun and activities to keep the kids occupied

Parenting in a pandemic comes with its share of ups and downs. Some days I’m all in with games and activities planned and by the end of the day, my son had so much fun that he falls asleep at bedtime. Other times, I’m so tired or busy with work that he watches too many cartoons and I feel guilty for falling short. But in those times when I don’t have the energy to keep up, having a few go-to educational activities to turn to really helps. There’s also a few here for the adults that need a break as well.
Wednesday nights is a great time to sit down with the family and enjoy Lowcountry Listens, presented each week by the The Charleston Gaillard Center. It’s a free, virtual music series showcasing local artists. Presented in part by PNC Bank, each performance will be recorded on the Gaillard Center stage and will air online for five consecutive weeks. Viewers can tune into each performance on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. on gaillardcenter.org, on Facebook Live and on YouTube Live. Each performance will feature three to four songs and a short interview; the 15-25 minute videos will remain online for viewers to enjoy at their leisure. Richard Todd, Host of “The Morning Buzz” on 105.5 The Bridge, will introduce each performance. This week will feature musician Will Blackburn. gaillardcenter.org
Single Moms' Night In, A Virtual Happy Hour with Single Moms is this Thursday, July 9 from 8-9 p.m. Join your fellow single moms for a night of camaraderie, compassion and laughs! Hosted by FIT4MOM Charleston member, Hannah Drake, a single mom of a beautiful little girl, this is a free virtual event for all single moms. We know that being a single mom at any time can be challenging, but especially now, and we look forward to having a fun, relaxing evening without having to explain anything. You do not have to be a member, but please RSVP to receive our password-protected Zoom link. This event will not be recorded and anything said at wine night in, stays at wine night in. Please RSVP here: fit4momcharleston.paperform.co/
For older children and their parents, don’t miss To Auschwitz and Back: Holocaust Survivor Joe Engel. Please join the Charleston Jewish Federation's Remember Program, Waring Senior Center and the Lowcountry Senior Center for an educational night to hear from a local Holocaust Survivor on Thursday, July 9 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. via Zoom. Meet Joe Engel, a survivor of Auschwitz concentration camp and local member of the Charleston community, who will share stories of survival and hope.This event is free and open to the entire community. Registration is required for this event: https://tinyurl.com/joeengel. Joe Engel's story begins in the small, close-knit town of Zakroczym. On September 1, 1939, the day the Germans invaded Poland, the town was destroyed. Joe was packed into a cattle car on a transport train to Auschwitz, and he stood up for two and a half days without food or water. During the Death March, Joe escaped from a transport train to Czechoslovakia, where he joined the resistance and went on missions to explode German ammunition. He was liberated by the Red Army in March 1945. The only surviving members of his immediate family were two brothers and a sister. Today, Joe lives in Charleston. Joe is extremely active in the Charleston community and regularly visits schools to share his experiences with students. If you would like to submit a question for Joe Engel before the presentation please email remember@jewishcharleston.org
On Monday, July 13 from 12-12:30 p.m., sit down with the kids for a Princess Story Time on Facebook Live. They’ll read stories, answer questions, sing songs and more. This is a free, reoccurring event. Monday is the The Snow Sister at 12 p.m. and Rapunzel at 6 p.m. facebook.com/events/1512754208886042
Plugged Into History is a great opportunity to provide the kids with a history lesson and give yourself a few minutes off. Throughout the month of July, historians and educators continue to examine the many interpretations of Independence here at Middleton Place with the 18th Century and Revolutionary War as a base and backdrop. Historian Carin Bloom will present a paper given to the 2019 National Conference of Sons of the American Revolution on Lucy Banbury, who escaped enslavement of Arthur Middleton in 1777. Learn how Lucy’s freedom eventually took her back to Sierra Leone in Africa. Livestreamed on Facebook and also replayed middletonplace.org/news-and-events/plugged-in-to-history/