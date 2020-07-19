Weekly Roundup July 20-27: Virtual activities to keep the kids engaged this week

The stress is getting high in the Novak household. We’re wondering what’s happening with schools in the fall. Is it safe? What will it look like for our children? How will it look for parents and the teachers that take care of our children? These are not easy issues. And in the meantime, we're doing what we can to hold it all together with virtual and socially-distanced events like these.
Here are some ideas for the coming week:
Facebook Live Princess Parties Monday, July 20, 12-12:30 p.m. Join the various princess friends live on their Facebook page as they read stories, answer questions, sing songs and more. This will be a free, reoccurring event! Be sure to follow us on Facebook to stay updated! This week is Cinderella 12 p.m. and Sleeping Beauty at 6 p.m. facebook.com/events/1512754215552708
The Charleston Gaillard Center is thrilled to announce their Lowcountry Listens program on July 22 at 6-6:30 p.m. with five new performances. The free, virtual music series will air online for five weeks. Each performance is recorded in the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall and features four to five songs. Viewers can tune into each performance on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. on gaillardcenter.org, on Facebook Live and on YouTube Live. The 25-30 minute videos will remain online for viewers to enjoy at their leisure. Richard Todd, host of “The Morning Buzz” on 105.5 The Bridge, will introduce each performance. This week the band is Admiral Radio.
From the Archives: CJO Plays the Beatles!, Thursday, July 23 from 7-8:30 p.m. All You Need is Love, Yesterday, Eleanor Rigby, and Here Comes the Sun are just a few of the classic songs written and recorded by the 4 ‘young lads’ from Liverpool. When The Beatles burst onto the scene in 1963 with their music they took the world by storm. Their music catalog is vast and has been recognized as some of the best-loved music of all time. On April 28, 2018, your CJO and special guest vocalist Quiana Parler paid tribute to one of the world’s greatest bands and now you can enjoy it again.
The Post and Courier is hosting another Drive-In Movie Night. Join us for a fun, family-friendly, socially-distant night out Friday, July 24 from 7:30-9 p.m. in The Post and Courier's very own parking lot. This week’s movie is Men in Black. postandcourieradvertising.com/events/drivein-movie/
Saturday, July 25, 8:30-11:30 p.m., don’t miss Blake Shelton Drive-In Concert Experience. This Live Concert at The BEND Pop-Up Drive-In, in North Charleston. https://tinyurl.com/y495glru
Don’t miss Cosmic Kids Yoga. It’s engaging, fun and it teaches kids great lessons. There’s a class on Frozen and the Trolls. It's a great way to keep the kids occupied during the day. youtube.com/user/CosmicKidsYoga