Weekly Roundup July 14-21: Virtual events to keep kids occupied and their parents sane

Parents are doing their best to keep the kids occupied but it’s no easy task. That, on top of the fact that we don’t know whether or not the kids will head back to school in the fall. It’s stressful. Hopefully, having some planned virtual activities for the kids will help. Here are some great ideas:
On Thursday, July 16 from 6-6:30 p.m., sit down with the kids for a Princess Story Time on Facebook Live. They’ll read stories, answer questions, sing songs and more. This is a free, reoccurring event. This week Rapunzel will be the guest host. facebook.com/events/1512754208886042
Learn to paint this summer with this Free Facebook Live Virtual Paint Class: Carolina Twilight on Thursday, July 16 at 7 p.m. Bring your own supplies or buy from Charleston Paint Party if you are local. Don’t miss this virtual paint class from home. If you enjoy the class, you can subscribe to their Private Facebook Group with a series of classes for just $10 a month. charlestonpaintparty.com
Get the family together for the Elton John Classic Concert Series every Friday. Elton John launches a special archival concert series streaming exclusively on YouTube. The Elton John: Classic Concert Series features some of Elton's most monumental concerts. This Friday, July 18 at noon it’s Arena di Verona, Italy 1989
Don’t miss "Growing Up a Gullah Girl” this Saturday, July 18 from 2-3:30 p.m. Save-the date for an afternoon with Reverend DeMett E. Jenkins as she brings us again her program, "Growing Up a Gullah Girl." Almost 100 people joined the last time she shared stories and her experiences growing up a Gullah girl, including traditions, foods and spirituals passed down for generations on Johns Island, South Carolina. The program is free but pre-registration will be required. To register send an e-mail with the subject, "Gullah Girl" to info@gullahgeecheecorridor.org or call 843.818.4587
For parents and older children, don’t miss Virtual Rest, Relax and Unwind Yoga Class this Sunday, July 19 from 6-6:45 p.m. This practice will offer you poses that can help you rest in addition to some breath-awareness meditation. All levels welcome - Donations welcome. tinyurl.com/ycm8wco2
Plugged Into History is a great opportunity to provide the kids with a history lesson and give yourself a few minutes off. Throughout the month of July, historians and educators continue to examine the many interpretations of Independence here at Middleton Place with the 18th Century and Revolutionary War as a base and backdrop. This week it’s Charles Middleton. Interpreter and historian Jamal Hall will present his program on self-emancipated Charles Middleton, returning to the plantation to say goodbye to his parents one last time before taking his chances and running away. Often, during the War for Independence, escaped enslaved people ran to the British lines, where they had been promised freedom upon the conclusion of the war. middletonplace.org/news-and-events/plugged-in-to-history/