Weekly Roundup Jan. 8-10 Socially-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

Ready to ring in the New Year?! Check our picks for this weekend’s family-friend virtual and socially-distanced events:
Friday, Jan. 8
The South Carolina Stingrays take on the Wheeling Nailers at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $21 each plus $10 for parking. Visit NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com for event details and COVID-19 guidelines for guests.
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Saturday, Jan. 9
Charleston Academy of Musical Theatre presents Seussical™ KIDS sponsored by Hoffman at College of Charleston's historic Sottile Theatre! This Dr. Seuss-inspired musical, performed by local talent ranging in age from 6 to 12 years old, is sure to bring smiles and giggles to all while captivating even the youngest of "Whos"! The fun begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range from $50-$132. charlestonacademyofmusicaltheatre.com
Head over to the Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page for the next installment of their Virtual Origami Series. This week, participants will learn to fold a square piece of paper into a samurai helmet. The fun begins at 1 p.m. ccpl.org/events
Calling all princesses! Curiouser Entertainment is hosting a free Facebook Live Princess Party every Saturday at 6 p.m. This week, join Beauty as she read stories, answers questions, sings songs, and more! For a full list of upcoming dates and characters, visit facebook.com/CuriouserEntertainment
See Disney Channel's smash hit, High School Musical, come to life this holiday season! Charleston Academy of Musical Theatre presents Disney's High School Musical Jr. at College of Charleston's historic Sottile Theatre! This television sensation turned musical, performed by local talent ranging in age from 12 to 16 years old, is sure to make anyone want to "Bop to the Top!" The fun begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range from $60-$172. charlestonacademyofmusicaltheatre.com
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.