Weekly Roundup Jan. 29-31 Socially-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

As we head into the last weekend of January, we’re seeing the return of more virtual and outdoor events. Here are a few we can’t wait to check out!
Friday, Jan. 31
Join Santee Canal Park education coordinator, Kristin, Nature Walk Friday. From 9-10 a.m., attendees will take a leisurely walk around the swamp while searching for the park’s winter residents. The walk will cover approximately 1 mile over well-graded gravel paths and boardwalk, with some minimal inclines and uneven surfaces. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended. This event is free, but space is limited and pre-registration is required. facebook.com/oldsanteecanalpark
Saturday, Jan. 30
Enjoy Parents’ Night Out (or in) while your children enjoy games, crafts, and more with friends at the Summerville Family YMCA! Led by our experienced staff, you know your child will be safe while you enjoy a fun night together. Pizza and drinks are provided. Cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. facebook.com/SummervilleYMCAPrograms
Join the Savannah Stage Company for a free streaming of Alice in Wonderland written by Lewis Carroll and adapted by company member Alexis Ambrose. Follow Alice as she finds herself in a new and strange place called "Wonderland". Here she meets a world of characters that have her examining, questioning, and most importantly - pushing her to dream, grow, and take chances far and wide! The show starts at 7 p.m. facebook.com/savannahstagecompany
Also on Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page, check out the next installment of their Virtual Origami Series. This week, participants will learn to fold a square piece of paper into an iris. The fun begins at 1 p.m. ccpl.org/events
Sunday, Jan. 31
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.