Weekly Roundup Jan. 22-24 Socially-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

One of the best parts about raising a family in the Lowcountry is that there’s never a shortage of fun things to do. Check our picks for this weekend’s family-friend virtual and socially-distanced events:
Friday, Jan. 22
Believing is just the beginning at Disney On Ice presents Dream Big. Share every magical moment filled with breathtaking ice skating and beloved Disney songs and stories that give everyone a reason to believe! See Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and stars from Frozen, Moana, Coco, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty. For tickets and showtimes, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com/events.
Take some time to see a movie, catch up with friends or enjoy a meal while your kids (ages 3-12) get some quality “kid time” during Parents’ Survival Night at the Little Gym of Mount Pleasant. In a safe, fun, familiar place, instructors will lead attendees through music, games, and crafts from 6-9 p.m. Price is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. facebook.com/tlgmtpleasant
Join Santee Canal Park education coordinator, Adam, Nature Walk Friday. From 9-10 a.m., attendees will take a leisurely walk around the swamp while searching for winter creatures and taking an in-depth look at trees. The walk will cover approximately 1 mile over well-graded gravel paths and boardwalk, with some minimal inclines and uneven surfaces. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended. This event is free, but space is limited and pre-registration is required. facebook.com/oldsanteecanalpark
Saturday, Jan. 23
Kids of all ages join us for the greatest, tiniest building project ever! Create your own little dwelling at the Fairy House Festival at Palmetto Islands County Park from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For extra fun, come dressed up as a fairy or gnome. This festival also includes storytelling and a nature scavenger hunt. Food truck fare will be available for purchase on-site. ccprc.com
Stories on the Square returns with a book signing by award-winning children’s book author Peter Cotton. Hear the latest book in his popular Fred the Snake series! Following the read aloud, families can purchase copies to be personally signed by the author. Stories on the Square is from 10:30 a.m.-noon at Main Street Reads in Summerville. mainstreetreads.com
Head over to the Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. for a read-aloud with picture book author/illustrator Laura Breen. She will share her children's book, I See a Shadow. At the end of the program, discover how she digitally creates her illustrations with a demonstration at the end of the program. ccpl.org/events
Also on Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page, check out the next installment of their Virtual Origami Series. This week, participants will learn to fold a square piece of paper into a dragonfly. The fun begins at 1 p.m. ccpl.org/events
Sunday, Jan. 17
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.