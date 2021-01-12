Weekly Roundup Jan. 15-17 Socially-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

From sports and nature to arts and crafts, there’s something for everyone this weekend. Check our picks for this weekend’s family-friend virtual and socially-distanced events:
Friday, Jan. 15
It’s the final weekend of Charleston Restaurant Week! Reserve a table or pick-up take out to support your family’s favorite local restaurant. For a full list of participating restaurants, visit restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com.
The South Carolina Stingrays take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and 6:05 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $21 each plus $10 for parking. Visit NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com for event details and COVID-19 guidelines for guests.
OutSlide In hosts Parents Night Out! Fun for you. Fun for them. Tickets include pizza, drinks, face painting, glow party, and endless fun throughout the entire playground from 6-9 p.m. Limited spots are available. Advanced ticket purchase highly recommended. Parents Night Out is ideal for kids age 4-12 years old (must be potty trained). Cost is $35 for the first child and $30 for each additional. outslidein.com/parents-night-out
Saturday, Jan. 16
In partnership with the Lowcountry Food Truck festival, Firefly Distillery hosts their first-ever Food Truck Festival from noon to 5 p.m. This outdoor event will feature 15 local food trucks from savory to sweet and every cuisine in between at their new Park Circle location at 4201 Spruill Avenue. Attendees can spread out with the picnic tables on our Front Porch and are encouraged to bring chairs, pop-up tables, blankets or lawn games to enjoy the event on our The Field. Admission is free. fireflydistillery.com
Trek through many distinct habitats during the Early Morning Bird Walks at Caw Caw Interpretive Center from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Along the way, view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies, and other organisms. Bird walks are open to participants of all ages, but a paid chaperone is required for participants ages 15 and under. Admission is $9 or free for Charleston County County Parks Gold Pass members. Caw Caw Interpretive Center is located at 5200 Savannah Highway in Ravenel. To register, visit ccprc.com.
Head over to the Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page to celebrate “Appreciate a Dragon Day” at 10 a.m. with dragon themed stories, book recommendations, and a dragon bookmark craft. ccpl.org/events
Also on Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page, check out the next installment of their Virtual Origami Series. This week, participants will learn to fold a square piece of paper into a butterfly. The fun begins at 1 p.m. ccpl.org/events
Enjoy Parents’ Night Out (or in) while your children enjoy games, crafts, and more with friends at the Summerville Family YMCA! Led by our experienced staff, you know your child will be safe while you enjoy a fun night together. Dinner and drinks are provided. Cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. facebook.com/SummervilleYMCAPrograms
Sunday, Jan. 17
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.