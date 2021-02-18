Weekly Roundup Feb. 18-23 Socially-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

There’s finally some sunshine in the forecast and we couldn’t be more excited! Here are some of the events we’re looking forward to most:
Thursday, Feb. 18
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
On the Third Thursday of each month, Historic Downtown Summerville transforms into a special marketplace featuring local entertainment, craft vendors and artisans, to complement the extended hours of our eclectic shops, boutiques and restaurants. facebook.com/SummervilleDream
Friday, Feb. 19
Grab your gal pals or make it a date night for a night of nostalgia with a showing of Dirty Dancing! There will be food trucks and a fun photo booth to remember the night. Tickets are $25 per car. Gates open 6 p.m., film begins at 7:30 at The Post and Courier's parking lot, on the corner of King + Columbus Street in Downtown Charleston. Tickets.postandcourier.com
Saturday, Feb. 20
Join teaching artist Janell Walker Smalls at the Gibbes Museum of Art for Saturday Morning Art Camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In this session, budding artists ages 7-10, will explore one of the world’s largest continent and take a look at African Masks. They will create their own African Mask using geometric shapes and multiple mediums such as cardboard, raffia ribbons, paints, paper, stamps, and more. Materials are included. $55 Members; $65 Non-Members. gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events
Charleston's biggest comic book and pop culture event returns to Patriot's Point on Feb. 20-21.
The 13th annual Captain's Comic Expo will feature comic book and toy dealers from across the southeast, comic book professionals, special guests, cosplay, and much more. Single-day tickets are $15 or $20 for a weekend pass. Kids 10 & Under are free with a paid adult. captainscomicexpo.com
Also on Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page, check out the next installment of their Virtual Origami Series. This week, participants will learn to fold a square piece of paper into a frog. The fun begins at 1 p.m. CCPL.org/Events
Check out the Illuminated Forest at Woodlands Nature Preserve on Saturday nights through March 6. Guests will park vehicles and enjoy an optional stroll through illuminated majestic oaks and longleaf pines. Overlooking Observation Lake is where the real magic happens, featuring laser projections and dynamic lights on the trees and across the water. Cozy up to the multiple campfires and enjoy live music sessions. Hot chocolate, popcorn, and s'mores for purchase make the night complete. Gates are open from 6-9 p.m. Admission is $15. WoodlandsNatureReserve.com
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Head to Bizzy Bee Indoor Play Center for Story Time Tuesday at 11 a.m. Kids can play, and run out all their energy and then check out a fun story and craft activity with the Bizzy Bee Team! Included with general admission for a limited time! facebook.com/bizzybeeplay
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.