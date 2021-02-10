Weekly Roundup Feb. 11-14 Socially-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

Love is in the air! Spend Valentine’s Day weekend with the ones you love most at one of these family-friendly weekend events.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Friday, Feb. 12
Grab your gal pals or make it a date night for a night of nostalgia with a showing of Dirty Dancing! There will be food trucks and a fun photo booth to remember the night. Tickets are $25 per car. Gates open 6 p.m., film begins at 7:30 at The Post and Courier's parking lot, on the corner of King + Columbus Street in Downtown Charleston. Tickets.postandcourier.com
The South Carolina Stingrays take on the Florida Everblades at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and 6:05 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $21 each plus $10 for parking. Visit NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com for event details and COVID-19 guidelines for guests.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Join Cinderella and Rapunzel for a morning filled with lunch and crafts at the Workshop. From 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., children will enjoy a socially distant meet & greet (with photos!) plus make a Valentine’s Day inspired craft. Tickets are $20/child and include a $10 credit for lunch at one of Workshops six kitchens. Facebook.com/WorkshopCHS
Also on Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page, check out the next installment of their Virtual Origami Series. This week, participants will learn to fold a square piece of paper into a lily. The fun begins at 1 p.m. CCPL.org/Events
Check out the Illuminated Forest at Woodlands Nature Preserve on Saturday nights through March 6. Guests will park vehicles and enjoy an optional stroll through illuminated majestic oaks and longleaf pines. Overlooking Observation Lake is where the real magic happens, featuring laser projections and dynamic lights on the trees and across the water. Cozy up to the multiple campfires and enjoy a live music sessions. Hot chocolate, popcorn, and s'mores for purchase make the night complete. Gates are open from 6-9 p.m. Admission is $15. WoodlandsNatureReserve.com
Calling all girl dads! Head over to Crave Kitchen & Cocktails in Mount Pleasant for a special Daddy Daughter Valentines Brunch complete with a themed menu and mocktails. Brunch is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Facebook.com/Cravemtp
Repticon Charleston is one reptile and exotic animal expo that you can’t afford to miss! See live animals from around the world, purchase pets and pet products direct from the experts at amazing prices you won’t find anywhere else, and learn more about reptiles and exotic animals. Repticon Charleston takes place at the Exchange Park in Ladson from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Single-day admission is $10 (Adult), $5 (Ages 5-12), ages 4 and under are free. repticon.com/tickets
Schedule the babysitter, skip the traditional Valentine's Day dinner, flowers and chocolate, and enjoy an exciting, adrenaline-filled night Valentine’s Date Night at Wild Blue Ropes Adventure Park! Make great memories as you conquer suspended obstacles while watching the sunset. Then enjoy a BYOB picnic dinner around the bonfire, and bond (socially distanced of course) with like-minded adventurers. Tickets are $75 / couple. Event starts at 5 p.m. Facebook.com/WildBlueRopes
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.