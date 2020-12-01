Weekly Roundup Dec. 4-6 Socially-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

‘Tis the season! From tree lightings and parades to outdoor movies and Santa meet and greets, there’s plenty of socially-distanced holiday fun to be had. Check out our round-up of this weekend’s can’t miss events around the Lowcountry:
Friday, Dec. 4
Check out the Illuminated Forest at Woodlands Nature Preserve during weekend nights in the month of December. Stroll or ride through our color-changing lighted forest, and photograph or just gaze dreamily at the reflections on the lake at night. Then contemplate life's greatest questions over a roaring campfire. facebook.com/WoodlandsNatureReserve
Kickoff the holiday season at Christmas in the Creek as the City of Goose Creek lights their Christmas tree is lit for everyone to see! This free event will feature holiday hayrides, carolers, marshmallow roasting, holiday crafts, and photos with Santa starting at 5:30 p.m. The Snow Sisters will appear for meet-and-greets and photos from 6-8 p.m. The Lakeside Light Display will be up throughout the month of December at 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd. facebook.com/GooseCreekRecreation
Join the City of Hanahan as they usher in the Christmas season with their Annual Tree Lighting and Movie in the Park at the Hanahan Amphitheater from 6-10 p.m.! Be sure to bring your letters for Santa. He will be on stage answering questions and reading your letters (from a safe distance). facebook.com/events/737380523793137
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in North Charleston, which means Santa will soon be arriving at the Park! At Christmas in the Park families can snap a socially distanced photo with Santa on Friday, Dec. 4 from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 1-5 p.m. at Felix C. Davis Community Center at 4800 Park Circle. Enjoy a treat bag with cookies and cocoa to go. Be sure to have your children bring their letters to Santa! Admission is free, but pre-registration is required. facebook.com/events/1489519697907138
Saturday, Dec. 5
Grab your Christmas pajamas and join the Junior Service League of Summerville as they host Jolly Old Saint Nicholas for our 4th annual PJs With Santa! The fun takes place at Historic Downtown Summerville’s Hutchinson Square from 5:30-8 p.m. Children will have the opportunity to whisper their wishes to Santa while parents capture the moment with their cameras. Ticket includes a visit with Santa and a viewing of the Polar Express. Pre-packaged baked goods and hot cocoa bar available for purchase. facebook.com/events/486099832365153
Enjoy some holiday fun at A Merry Fox-mas at Fox Ridge Farm. From 2-5 p.m., guests can enjoy multiple photo booths, ornament decorating, a petting zoo, and so much more. Fox Ridge Farm is located at Ashley Ridge High School at 9800 Delmar Highway, Summerville facebook.com/events/405806213753792
Beautiful floats light up the night with their holiday cheer at the Moncks Corner Annual Christmas Parade from 6-8 p.m. on Main Street. Celebrate the Season Holiday Fairs will take place in the Regional Recreation Complex featuring vendors, delicious food options, entertainment and of course Santa. facebook.com/monckscornersc.gov
Magnolia Plantation & Gardens is hosting their first-ever Holiday Parade starting at 11 a.m. The Parade will start at our Children’s Garden and will march down our iconic Oak Alley. Bring your chairs and blankets, grab a hot chocolate from the Peacock Café and enjoy some Christmas magic. Santa will be having a socially distanced meet and greet immediately following the parade in the Children’s Garden, so make sure to stick around! facebook.com/events/965538540618131
Sunday, Dec. 6
Looking for the perfect place to make holiday memories? Sea the Magic at Holidays at the Aquarium featuring visits with Santa and fun photo-ops to festive animal enrichment and more, Santa visits will take place Sunday-Tuesday leading up to the Christmas holiday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. scaquarium.org/holidays
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.