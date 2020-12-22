Weekly Roundup Dec. 25-27 Socially-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

It’s our last weekly events round-up of the year and the final weekend of 2020! However you choose to spend it, we hope your family has a safe and happy holiday weekend.
Friday, Dec. 25
Let your heart be light at the Holiday Festival of Lights, a beloved Lowcountry tradition. This is a unique year, and we are creating a special experience from the comfort of your own vehicle. During your driving tour through millions of twinkling lights, we will have magical surprises along the way! The Holiday Festival of Lights runs nightly through Dec. 31 from 5:30-10 p.m. at James Island County Park. Admission is $20 per vehicle up to 15 passengers. ccprc.com/1975/Holiday-Festival-of-Lights
Held in the Cistern Yard with the College’s iconic Randolph Hall, Cougar Night Lights captures the magic of the holiday season with dazzling light displays set to classic holiday tunes as well as popular contemporary songs. The half-hour program is free and open to the public and will be held nightly beginning at 5:30 p.m., with the last show nightly at 9 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2021. christmasincharleston.com/events
Enjoy Holiday Laser Lights at Theodora Park —the only small City park with holiday lights. The lights themselves are unique in Charleston: a combination of magical little laser lights that look like jewels spread across the ‘floor’ of the park, combined with strings of equally magical globe-like lights that exist nowhere else. Theodora Park is located at 94 Anson Street in downtown Charleston. The light display will stay at Theodora Park through the end of December. christmasincharleston.com/events
Saturday, Dec. 26
The forest of The Woodlands Nature Reserve comes to life for a drive-up celebration of light: Illuminated. As guests enter The Woodlands Nature Reserve, they will park their vehicle and enjoy an optional stroll through illuminated majestic oaks and longleaf pines. Overlooking Observation Lake is where the real magic happens, featuring laser projections and dynamic lights on the trees and across the water. Cozy up to the multiple campfires and enjoy a live music session of jazz-rock with Pierce Alexander. Hot chocolate, popcorn, and s’mores for purchase make the night complete. facebook.com/WoodlandsNatureReserve
Head over to the Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page for the next installment of their Virtual Origami Series. This week, participants will learn to fold a square piece of paper into a penguin. The fun begins at 1 p.m. ccpl.org/events
Calling all princesses! Curiouser Entertainment is hosting a free Facebook Live Princess Party every Saturday at 6 p.m. This week, join The Snow Queen as she read stories, answers questions, sings songs, and more! For a full list of upcoming dates and characters, visit facebook.com/curiouserentertainment
Princess of Tides Boutique in Mount Pleasant hosts a Winter Wonderland Holiday Sing-a-Long with Elsa, Anna & Olaf. The 30-minute sing-a-long will be followed by dessert in the dining room with spectacular photography opportunities. Due to space restrictions, tickets ($25) are required for every child and adult over the age of 3. facebook.com/PrincessofTidesBoutique
Do you know The Hunger Games? Head over to the Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page to find out and see if you can make it through this digital escape room based on the first book in the ‘Hunger Games’ trilogy by Suzanne Collins and its film adaptation! The Hunger Games Escape Room starts at 3 p.m. ccpl.org/events
Celebrate The Season is back for its 10th year! The Holiday Lights Driving Tour, with dozens of spectacular lights displays, runs nightly through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24 & 25) from 6-9 p.m. and begins at Santee Cooper headquarters (One Riverwood Dr.) in Moncks Corner. The lights are powered with 100 percent Green Power from Santee Cooper and exclusively use energy-efficient LED lights. Food and drink vendors, along with Santa Claus, will be at the fair. Due to the pandemic, there will be no carnival rides this year. Admission is $5 per vehicle for the Holiday Lights Driving Tour. celebratetheseason.org
Sunday, Dec. 27
The South Carolina Stingrays take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drops at 3:05 p.m. Tickets start at $21 each plus $10 for parking. Visit NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com for event details and COVID-19 guidelines for guests.
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.