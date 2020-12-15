Weekly Roundup Dec. 18-20 Socially-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

Make the most of the last weekend before Christmas with these can’t miss, socially-distanced events around the Lowcountry:
Friday, Dec. 18
Dragon Boat Charleston is collaborating with Explore Charleston to turn the Charleston Area Visitor and Reception Center into a winter wonderland this holiday season in support of cancer patients and survivors. The Visitor Center is adorned with themed Christmas trees adopted by area businesses and philanthropists, a Menorah display, and holiday fun for all. Each tree is decorated in honor or memory of someone who has battled cancer. The First Annual Festival of Trees runs through Jan. 5 and offers the public an opportunity to bid and vote on the trees in a silent auction format. facebook.com/events/3519952371403961
Check out the Illuminated Forest at Woodlands Nature Preserve during weekend nights in the month of December. Stroll or ride through our color-changing lighted forest, and photograph or just gaze dreamily at the reflections on the lake at night. Then contemplate life's greatest questions over a roaring campfire. facebook.com/WoodlandsNatureReserve
Let your heart be light at the Holiday Festival of Lights, a beloved Lowcountry tradition. This is a unique year, and we are creating a special experience from the comfort of your own vehicle. During your driving tour through millions of twinkling lights, we will have magical surprises along the way! The Holiday Festival of Lights runs nightly through Dec. 31 from 5:30-10 p.m. at James Island County Park. Admission is $20 per vehicle up to 15 passengers. ccprc.com/1975/Holiday-Festival-of-Lights
Saturday, Dec. 19
Santa’s Reindeer have run away! It is up to you to find the reindeer who are hiding throughout the gardens. Start in the Conservatory where you might find your first reindeer, then head across the red bridge to continue the search! "On Dasher! On Dancer! On Prancer and Vixen...!"
Each Reindeer will have a fun holiday activity waiting for you. Finish in the festive Holiday village at our Children’s Garden where Santa with Mrs. Claus and Rudolph will be waiting for you. "On Comet! On Cupid! On Donner and Blitzen!" The Children’s Reindeer Walk and Holiday Fest at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and free with paid garden admission. Receive buy one get one admission with the donation of canned food given to the Lowcountry Food Bank! facebook.com/events/1164431780625233
Celebrate the holiday in style at Bizzy Bee Indoor Play Center’s Holiday Soiree from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Come dressed in your Christmas best OR your best Christmas jammies to take photos with Santa with the Get’Em Twisted Photobooth, shop the family-friendly Holiday Market, play holiday games and rock around the Christmas tree! Tickets are $25 per child and $5 per adult. Pizza is included. facebook.com/bizzybeeplay
Princes of Tides Boutique hosts an American Girl Doll Christmas Carol Sing-a-Long at 1 p.m. in Mount Pleasant. Caroling will be followed by cookie decorating in the dining room. Children ages 4 and up may be dropped off for this one-hour workshop. Due to space restrictions, reservations are required for adults who wish to accompany their child. facebook.com/PrincessofTidesBoutique
Calling all princesses! Curiouser Entertainment is hosting a free Facebook Live Princess Party every Saturday at 6 p.m. This Saturday, join Cinderella as she reads stories, answers questions, sings songs, and more! For a full list of upcoming dates and characters, visit facebook.com/curiouserentertainment
Sunday, Dec. 20
The holidays are here! Join the Summerville Family YMCA as they celebrate the season with Breakfast with Santa! Head to The Ponds location in Summerville to meet Santa, enjoy a delicious breakfast, create crafts and more! Tickets are $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Breakfast with Santa starts at 9 a.m. facebook.com/thepondsymca
Looking for the perfect place to make holiday memories? Sea the Magic at Holidays at the Aquarium featuring visits with Santa and fun photo-ops to festive animal enrichment and more. Santa visits will take place Sunday-Tuesday leading up to the Christmas holiday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. scaquarium.org/holidays
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.