Weekly Roundup Dec. 11-13 Socially-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

The countdown to Christmas is on and there are just two weekends left to squeeze in some holiday fun! Check out our picks for this weekend’s can’t miss, socially-distanced events around the Lowcountry:
Friday, Dec. 11
Buddy’s elf uniform can’t be topped, but on Friday, we’d love to see your best holiday gear at Holiday at the Movies hosted by the Post and Courier and Lowcountry Parent! Rock your favorite ugly Christmas sweater to watch “Elf” and take a picture with Santa in our photo booth! Gates open at 6:00 p.m., and “Elf” begins at 7:30 p.m. tickets.postandcourier.com/e/holiday-at-the-movies
Check out the Illuminated Forest at Woodlands Nature Preserve during weekend nights in the month of December. Stroll or ride through our color-changing lighted forest, and photograph or just gaze dreamily at the reflections on the lake at night. Then contemplate life's greatest questions over a roaring campfire. facebook.com/WoodlandsNatureReserve
Come one, come all to the Deck the Halls: Golf Cart Parade and Tree Lighting. Watch or join in the parade of lighted golf carts as they make their way down Brighton Park Boulevard and around the square. Enjoy live music from the Sound Dog Trio and ooh and ahh over the annual tree lighting. This free event takes place from 5-8 p.m. at Nexton Square, 801 Nexton Dr., Summerville. facebook.com/nextonsquare
Saturday, Dec. 12
Calling all princesses! Curiouser Entertainment is hosting a free Facebook Live Princess Party every Saturday at 6 p.m. Join the Little Mermaid and the Polynesian Princess princess as they read stories, answer questions, sing songs, and more! For a full list of upcoming dates and characters, visit facebook.com/curiouserentertainment
The 21st Annual Holiday Farmers Market & Craft Show combines all the goodies from a traditional food market such as locally grown fresh produce & baked goods along with handcrafted gifts created by local artisans. Get your holiday shopping done and enjoy live music from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion in Mount Pleasant. facebook.com/MountPleasantFarmersMarket
The Christmas in the Creek Holiday Parade is coming to Goose Creek on Saturday, Dec. 12! The parade will take place on St. James Avenue, between the corners of Old Moncks Corner Rd. and Marilyn Street. The parade will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. and road closures will begin at 8:00 a.m. (Rain date: December 19) cityofgoosecreek.com/event/christmas-creek-holiday-parade
Sunday, Dec. 13
Brilliantly lit floats and community groups march down West Coleman Boulevard as the 25th Annual Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade sets sail to the delights of thousands of residents and visitors. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and will also be live-streamed on Facebook. facebook.com/tompsc
Summerville Christmas Parade is designed to promote positivity throughout the Town of Summerville while capturing the “spirit of the Christmas holiday.” The parade is a free family-friendly event that aims to bring the community together to celebrate the season while representing the local traditions and Summerville hospitality. This year’s theme is “Snow Globe.” The parade starts at 2 p.m. in historic downtown Summerville. summervilledream.org/summerville-christmas-parade
Recorded Live at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a holiday mash-up for the entire family. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set. This is a virtual live stream event (7 p.m.) with on-demand video available after the show. Tickets are $20. facebook.com/thehiphopnutcracker
Looking for the perfect place to make holiday memories? Sea the Magic at Holidays at the Aquarium featuring visits with Santa and fun photo-ops to festive animal enrichment and more,
Santa visits will take place Sunday-Tuesday leading up to the Christmas holiday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. scaquarium.org/holidays
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.