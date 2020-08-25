Weekly Roundup August 24-31—Virtual and social-distanced events to keep the kids engaged this week

By now your kids may or may not be going back to school. If they are going back to school, it may be virtual. For many of us, school or no school may still be in flux. But either way, having some fun and engaging tools for keeping both you and the kids occupied can be helpful. These events my help:
Don’t miss Women, Wine, Wealth & Wisdom from 7-8 p.m., August 26. Discover the secrets of how to protect your money for generations without the pain of financial uncertainty. How to take control of your assets during uncertain times. During this FREE WEBINAR, you will learn:
* How To Prepare Your Finances For An Economic Downturn
* Top 5 Reasons You Need A Trust, and Being Rich Isn't One of Them
* How to Organize & Plan for Tax Changes in 2020
Hosted by: Casey Schwartz, Estate Planning Attorney with Schwartz Legacy Planning, LLC.; Kylie Grieco, CPA of Palmetto Accounting; and Jenny Phillips, MBA Financial Advisor with Northwestern Mutual.
Don’t miss Homeschool Days at Magnolia Plantation. On consecutive Thursdays—August 20 and 27—Magnolia Plantation and Gardens offers to homeschooled students free family general admission from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days. Lowcountry residency is required in Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper, Berkeley, Charleston or Dorchester Counties. The groups must provide proof of participation in an accredited South Carolina state home school program as defined in the link below. Only students and instructors in these programs are eligible. We recognize it has been an extremely difficult year and we want to gift the opportunity to relax for a day in our 500 acres of socially distanced gardens. https://hslda.org/post/how-to-comply-with-south-carolina-s-homeschool-law. To reserve your tickets and receive a free packet of educational material to share with in-home class work, please email Tours@MagnoliaPlantation.com and/or office@MagnoliaPlantation.com.
The Charleston Gaillard Center is thrilled to announce the continuation of their Lowcountry Listens program with five new performances, presented in part by First National Bank. The free, virtual music series will air online for five weeks. Each performance is recorded in the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall and features four to five songs. Viewers can tune into each performance on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. on gaillardcenter.org, on Facebook Live and on YouTube Live. The 25-30 minute videos will remain online for viewers to enjoy at their leisure. Richard Todd, host of “The Morning Buzz” on 105.5 The Bridge, will introduce each performance. The Gaillard Center will have a Lowcountry Listens poster, featuring art by Sarah White, available for purchase. galliardcenter.org
The Post and Courier is hosting another Drive-In Movie Night. Join us for a fun, family-friendly, socially-distant night out Friday, Aug. 28 Gates open at 7:00pm | Movie starts at 8:30 in The Post and Courier’s very own parking lot. This week’s movie is Incredibles 2. postandcourieradvertising.com/events/drivein-movie/
Don’t miss Facebook Live Princess Parties. Join the princess friends live on our Facebook page as they read stories, answer questions, sing songs and more. This will be a free, reoccurring event (no membership required)! Be sure to follow us on Facebook to stay updated! This week’s character is The Little Mermaid on Saturday, August 29 at 6 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/y3z47dq9