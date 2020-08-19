Weekly Roundup August 18-25-Virtual events to keep the kids engaged this week

It’s been a busy week in the Novak house. Back from vacation and trying my hardest to get caught up. At the same time, trying to keep my 5-year-old occupied without watching too many episodes of his favorite show Wild Kratts. School is still an open question and agitation is running high. Hopefully this week’s list of activities will give parents like myself some reprieve when times get tough.
Ready Set Goat Live Q & A is today at 1 p.m. Willy, Billy and Tina are turning 2 on Sept 19! For the next month leading up to their birthday, they will be going live every Wednesday at 1 pm! Tune in to see what’s going on at the barn as well as ask them your questions about living the “goat life”. Every one who tunes in and asks a question on any of the live sessions will be entered to win a goatastic prize package. Winners will be drawn on livestream from their birthday party on Sept. 19. Please keep it G rated for the kids - goat and human. https://tinyurl.com/y2lnqt65
The Charleston Gaillard Center is thrilled to announce the continuation of their Lowcountry Listens program with five new performances, presented in part by First National Bank. The free, virtual music series will air online for five weeks. Each performance is recorded in the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall and features four to five songs. Viewers can tune into each performance on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. on gaillardcenter.org, on Facebook Live and on YouTube Live. The 25-30 minute videos will remain online for viewers to enjoy at their leisure. Richard Todd, host of “The Morning Buzz” on 105.5 The Bridge, will introduce each performance. The Gaillard Center will have a Lowcountry Listens poster, featuring art by Sarah White, available for purchase. galliardcenter.org
Don’t miss Homeschool Days at Magnolia Plantation. On consecutive Thursdays—August 20 and 27—Magnolia Plantation and Gardens offers to homeschooled students free family general admission from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days. Lowcountry residency is required in Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper, Berkeley, Charleston or Dorchester Counties. The groups must provide proof of participation in an accredited South Carolina state home school program as defined in the link below. Only students and instructors in these programs are eligible. We recognize it has been an extremely difficult year and we want to gift the opportunity to relax for a day in our 500 acres of socially distanced gardens. https://hslda.org/post/how-to-comply-with-south-carolina-s-homeschool-law. To reserve your tickets and receive a free packet of educational material to share with in-home class work, please email Tours@MagnoliaPlantation.com and/or office@MagnoliaPlantation.com.
Join the Kids Club! Now a free, monthly, virtual series. Join us on Friday, August 21st at 6 p.m. for a one-way ticket to Creation Station. This family-friendly art class led by local experts from Wine and Design will help channel your child’s inner Picasso while creating their own mini-masterpiece. Hosted by The Post and Courier and Lowcountry Parent. https://tinyurl.com/y2yynom7
Don’t miss Facebook Live Princess Parties. Join the princess friends live on our Facebook page as they read stories, answer questions, sing songs and more. This will be a free, reoccurring event (no membership required)! Be sure to follow us on Facebook to stay updated! This week’s character is The Little Mermaid on Saturday, August 22 at 6 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/y3z47dq9