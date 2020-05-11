Weekly Round Up May 11-May 18: Virtual events to keep the kids occupied

Most of the schools in our area are out through the end of the year and parents are still struggling to keep the kids occupied. It’s not easy but in our house we’ve adopted a loose schedule that gives my 4-year-old some semblance of predictability. My 3-month-old, well, she’s a bit of a wild card, but for the most part, we’ve made it work.
In the morning, we go on a family walk and then we do about 1-2 hours of lessons which includes story time, reading, counting, writing, etc. Thankfully, Keegan’s wonderful teacher sends a few lessons a week, which allows him to see his teacher and gives me some breathing room. After lessons we do a kid’s yoga class and an online soccer course. After lunch, Keegan has independent play and he’s allowed to watch cartoon or two while I work. At the same time, I pepper in virtual events throughout the week. We did a history course through Middleton Place and few PBS story times. Just like everyone else, we’re making this new normal work.
Here are some other virtual events to keep the kids engaged this week. I hope that this gives you some breathing room as well.
Don’t miss Facebook Live Princess Parties as they read stories, answer questions, sing songs and more. This will be a free, reoccurring event. Be sure to follow them on Facebook to stay updated. tinyurl.com/y88837cz
Upcoming Events
Monday, 6 p.m., May 11 Songs and Bedtime Stories with The Snow Queen
Saturday 11 a.m., May 16 The Snow Sister
Monday 6 p.m., May 18, Stories with Alice in Wonderland
Join Fallon Peper, teaching artist with the Gibbes, for a Virtual Workshop: Pop Art fun. It’s aninteractive 45-minute session for ages 6-10. The next event is 10-11 a.m., May 13. All workshops will take place in private zoom sessions moderated by the museum. Participants will receive call information the morning of their session. Registration is for a single session: $15 for members and $20 for non-members. See this week’s lesson below:
Pop Art and Roy Lichtenstein (Math-infused lesson)
Supply list: Tempera paint or similar; plastic palette (or plate); small paint brush; water; paper towels; cotton swabs; mixed media paper (9x12in suggested); tracing paper (computer paper or watercolor will work as well, tips for tracing in the workshop); pencil; white construction paper or card stock; black permanent marker; large picture of kid's face (to trace for project) gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events/virtual-workshop-for-ages-6-10-pop-art/520
If you planted a garden this spring you won't want to miss this Virtual Gardening Class with Rita's Roots Backyard Harvest from 10-11:45 a.m., on May 16. There’s much more to gardening than simply sticking plants in the soil. If you want to achieve a harvest from your freshly planted vegetable garden, you have to tend on a very regular basis including supplemental fertilization, proper watering, pruning, thinning, pest and disease scouting, prevention and management, mulching, weeding, succession planting with hot season veggies, deadheading, trellising and more.
You can still shop for some of your favorite local food items from the comfort of your own car with the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market Drive-Through Edition. Pre-ordering is not required but is very much encouraged in order to reduce wait times for everyone (and also to help insure your order is ready and waiting for you and won't sell out before you arrive). Thank you so much for your support! 11 a.m., May 17. sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
The Charleston Museum is offering virtual tours like this one highlighting Snapshots in Whale Evolution. The Charleston area holds a bounty of fossils of ancient marine fauna from invertebrates, fish, reptiles, whales to giant Ice Age behemoths like the giant ground sloth. The Charleston Museum possesses one of the most outstanding collections of locally-collected fossil cetaceans (whales, dolphins and porpoises) in the world, and many of these specimens represent new fossil genera and species that tell us much about whale evolution. As you make your way through this virtual exhibit, click on the interactive 3D models to learn more about each animal. charlestonmuseum.org/news-events/category/virtualtour/
If you have ideas or events, please feel free to send them to me as we are always looking for ideas from our LCP community. Stay strong Charleston!