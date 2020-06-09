Weekly Round Up June 8-15: Virtual activities to keep the kids engaged this week

Week one of summer is in the books and things are going pretty well. I wrote last week for The Post and Courier that while some things have started to reopen like the beach, some pools and parks, social distancing is still a must considering that cases of COVID-19 are rising. That makes keeping the kids occupied and keeping them safe more difficult. But here’s my take on things, keep it fun and keep it engaging, but at the same time, it’s summer so give yourself a break.
If you’re hosting a kid-friendly virtual or in-person event, please email me at editor@LowcountryParent.com.
“Plugged In To History” for the week of June 8 at Middleton Place. Tuesday at 12 p.m. (Noon) “Ugly Jugs”, colonoware and how ceramics become archaeological artifacts that can help us understand African and African American history. Resident potter and historian Jean Gross will discuss these ceramic types, and the tradition of African and African American ceramic production. Thursday at 12 p.m. “Explore More Thursday” with Dr. Chris Barton, Francis Marion University, will discuss his archaeological investigations at Timbuctoo, a free African American community in New Jersey. Dr. Barton will share his career-long passion for studying and sharing the history of the African diaspora.
Free Meals for Kids and Teens - Summer Feeding Program begins June 8. The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL), Charleston County School District (CCSD) and the Lowcountry Food Bank (LFB) have teamed up provide free weekly meals and snacks to children aged 18 and under this summer. The Summer Feeding program begins on Monday, June 8 at several library branches. Check website for details. ccpl.org
It’s Teen Fashion Week at Charleston County Public Library. Fashion comes from creativity! In today's episode of Teen Fashion Week, seamstress Heather Rose Johnson shows us how to repurpose and upcycle old clothing. She is turning an old dress shirt into a ruffled tank top! Tune in all week on Facebook Live to join in. facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary/
Don’t miss Virtual Story Time at Charleston County Public Library Facebook page at 10 a.m. each weekday morning.The librarians have lined up plenty of fun stories, songs, dances and crafts to keep your children entertained!
The Gibbes Museum and Charleston Jazz are delighted to share the virtual series From the Archives: Art of Jazz Edition. Under normal circumstances, we would all be enjoying this ongoing series together, live and in person, but it has been postponed due to COVID-19. As an alternative, each month, Charleston Jazz will release a full Art of Jazz performance on Facebook and YouTube. Richard White Trio. Originally performed live on June 19, 2019
State Museum to Host NEW At-Home Virtual Summer Camps This June. At-home virtual camps will be split into two sessions each day from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Each camp will come with a kit of supplies for the daily activities, including enough materials for one camper, but can be shared with other campers in the household. Each kit will be available for pickup at the museum the Friday before camp week starts from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. At-Home Virtual Summer Camps are $100 per household for the week for general public and $80 per household for museum members. Extra camp kit add-ons are $50 per kit for general public and $40 for museum members. Each camp also includes access to museum educators during office hours for campers that wish to continue learning. scmuseum.org/virtual-summer-camp/