Weekly Round Up: June 22-June 29 Keep the kids occupied this summer at home

Cases of a COVID-19 are surging across the Lowcountry which means that kids are largely going to have to be home for the summer. So really it’s about getting creative and finding ways to keep the kids occupied when they’re really starting to miss their friends.
I like to set up a time that I call “independent play”. Each day it’s a different theme. For example, dinosaur day or space day. I’ll put all the toys, books and puzzles that fall into that category out and set them up in fun and inviting ways. It’s hours of fun for my 5-year-old.
Also don’t forget to sign up the first ever Jr. Pet Helper Virtual Camp. The virtual camp is set to begin Tuesday Aug. 4, and end Friday Aug. 7 all from the comfort of your home. The camp runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Programming will consist of a variety of live streamed activities, crafts and guest speakers, meant to teach rising first through third-graders valuable lessons about petcare, equine and farm animals, wildlife and the inner workings of animal rescue and veterinary medicine. The entire virtual experience is $75 per camper and will be privately live streamed using the platform Panopto. Parents are encouraged to email ndonohue@pethelpers.org for camp sign up details.
Virtual Porkchop Productions presents Goldilocks on Facebook Live is this Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. Ever wonder what happened to Goldilocks after she left the home of the three bears? We did! Meet Sandra Imogene Locks (Goldilocks for short) a little girl with a big attitude who keeps getting herself into trouble! Will her reign of terror continue or will she have to face the music when she finds herself at the mercy of her peers and the honorable Judge Trudy? Find out in this whimsical tale that teaches important lessons about respecting others as well as yourself! ccpl.org
Come see this Virtual Fairy Tale Food- The Little Red Hen on. June 27 at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live. Fe Fi Fo, Yum! Your favorite fairy tales come to life when you explore recipes inspired by classic tales. Become enchanted with cooking and try your hand at making tasty treats. Today we'll be making bread and discussing the folk tale, The Little Red Hen! ccpl.org
Enjoy some fabulous jazz Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. with the From the Archives: Jazz Samba a Portrait of Stan Getz.The Art of Jazz is an annual performance series presented in collaboration with the Gibbes Museum and Charleston Jazz. Under normal circumstances, we would all be enjoying this series together again this summer live and in person, but unfortunately, we had to postpone the series to next summer due to COVID-19. Each month, we will release a full Art of Jazz performance on the Gibbes Museum of Art Facebook and YouTube.
Join us for a fun, family-friendly night out at our Drive-In Movie Night! The Post and Courier is excited to launch this fun, socially distant activity for all ages in The Post and Courier parking lot at the corner of King and Columbus. This week’s movie is Jurassic Park. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts Friday, June 26 at 9 p.m. tickets.postandcourier.com/e/drive-in-movie-2
Don’t miss this Virtual Princess Story Time. This Saturday, June 27 at 11 a.m., it’s Sleeping Beauty on Facebook Live. This will be a free, reoccurring event! https://tinyurl.com/y79h7lpa
Come check out the Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert Experience, June 27 at 8:30 p.m. at The BEND Pop-Up Drive-In at North Charleston. Each ticket will admit one passenger car/truck with up to six passengers. https://tinyurl.com/ybvhltns