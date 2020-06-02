Weekly round up June 1-June 8: Summer events to keep the kids occupied now that school’s out

Whether you want to call what I’ve been doing school or not, it’s out and we’re exciting to spend the summer relaxing. But then there’s the question, “how in the world am I going to keep the kids occupied all summer?" Of course, there’s the beach and then the pool and then the beach again, but then what? Have no fear, we’re here with ideas that will keep you both safe and sane this summer.
Don’t miss drive in movies at The Terrace Theater. Who says you can’t go see your favorite movies in the age of COVID. Gates open at 7 p.m. each night and tickets are very limited. When you arrive, check in at the front of the building underneath the marquee. A staff member will verify your ticket and direct you to the parking lot, where another staff member will direct you to your parking space. Cars will be parked one at a time. SUVs, trucks and other large vehicles will be directed to the back, while smaller cars will be closer to the screen. The sound from the movie is transmitted to your vehicle's FM radio. Be sure to set your radio to channel 88.3 FM after parking! Concessions must be purchased online before the show (see their concessions ordering page) and can be picked up at check-in. Sorry, no refills on popcorn or drinks. Concessions will close at 10 p.m. each night. $28 per car and no more than six people per car. Spaces are limited so be sure to book in advance. terracetheater.com/terrace-drive-in
Registration is also open for this year’s CCPL's summer reading program. Kids ages 11 and younger can earn prizes for reading or listening to stories. Rewards are distributed to kids who complete five, 15 and 30 hours of reading. Prizes include the S.C. Reading Medal, a Summer Reading T-Shirt, a brand-new K-5th grade book, vouchers for local attractions and more. Summer Reading for Babies is for pre-readers. Participants who complete 18 of the activities receive a board book, shaker egg and storytime scarf. Students entering grades 6-12 can win cool prizes for reading whatever they like. Teens are rewarded when they read five, 15, and, 30 hours. Prizes include earbuds, fidget spinners, vouchers for local restaurants and attractions, a brand-new YA/middle grade book, a Summer Reading t-shirt and more. Teens are eligible for weekly prize drawings for reading only five pages or five minutes per week. Twenty teens system-wide will win the grand prize, a $50 gift card and Kindle Fire 7 tablet. ccpl.org/summeronline
Come see your princess friends live on Facebook as they read stories, answer questions, sing songs and more. This will be a free, reoccurring event. Be sure to follow them on Facebook to stay updated. This Monday, June 1 at 6 p.m. don't miss The Snow Queen. https://tinyurl.com/y9wf5kmp
Enjoy all the gorgeous stars in the sky. Lowcountry Stargazers will host Astronomy in the Park at Brittlebank Park, most Wednesdays from sunset until 9 p.m. weather permitting. Stop by after work or before dinner and see what the universe has to offer. Members will have a telescope or two set up, and will be available to answer your questions about the night sky. All events are always free to the public. lowcountrystargazers.org
Next Thursday, June 4 starting at 7:30 p.m. come to Starlight Yoga on the Beach at Folly Beach County Park. The moon and stars enhance this flowing yoga class while sand serves as the classroom floor and crashing waves as the soundtrack. Open to all fitness levels. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 day of. The rain date is June 11.
You can still shop for some of your favorite local food items from the comfort of your own car with the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market Drive-Through Edition. Pre-ordering is not required but is very much encouraged in order to reduce wait times for everyone (and also to help insure your order is ready and waiting for you and won’t sell out before you arrive). Thank you so much for your support! 11 a.m., June 7. sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com