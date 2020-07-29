Weekly Round Up July 28-Aug 4: Virtual events to keep the kids and parents engaged all week

This week we’ve been doing lots of swimming, running through sprinklers, climbing trees, reading books, coloring and watching a few choice Disney movies (over and over again). In addition, we’ve also found some amazing virtual tours and events that I can’t wait to share.
This week NOVA released PARENTALOGIC, a new YouTube series hosted by Dr. Alok Patel and Bethany Van Delft. Each episode dives into a different parenting topic, and approaches the challenges of raising children with scientific research and humor. The first three episodes of the series dive into the science behind tantrums, fevers and poop. https://tinyurl.com/y2adsss3
The Charleston Gaillard Center is thrilled to announce the continuation of their Lowcountry Listens program with five new performances, presented in part by First National Bank. The free, virtual music series will air online for five weeks. Each performance is recorded in the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall and features four to five songs. Viewers can tune into each performance on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. on gaillardcenter.org, on Facebook Live, and on YouTube Live. The 25-30 minute videos will remain online for viewers to enjoy at their leisure. Richard Todd, host of “The Morning Buzz” on 105.5 The Bridge, will introduce each performance. The Gaillard Center will have a Lowcountry Listens poster, featuring art by Sarah White, available for purchase.
Save-the-date, Saturday, August 1 10-10:30 a.m. to gather the kids and join in for another storytime series. In August, we welcome Gullah Geechee storyteller Anita Singleton-Prather, who is known to schoolchildren across the Corridor as "Aunt Pearlie Sue."' Based on her grandmother, Aunt Pearlie Sue's character has entertained audiences with Gullah-flavored folktales and she will share with us the tale of "Three Lee' Pigs.” https://tinyurl.com/y5lujdxo
Jr. Pet Helper Virtual Camp will consist of a variety of live streamed activities, crafts and guest speakers, meant to teach rising first- through third-graders valuable lessons about pet care, equine and farm animals, wildlife and the inner workings of animal rescue and veterinary medicine. The virtual camp is set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 4, and end Friday, Aug. 7 all from the comfort of your home. The camp runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. The entire virtual experience is $75 per camper and will be privately livestreamed using the platform Panopto. Parents are encouraged to email ndonohue@pethelpers.org for camp sign-up details.
Virtual Tours and Curriculum
The Vatican Museum
You can enjoy 360 degree views of nine rooms in the Vatican Museum, including the Sistine Halls and many others. tinyurl.com/wq5xc2h
National Gallery of Art
Their children’s video tours offer a selection of 50 video tours allowing you to take a closer look together and explore paintings, people, places and surprising scenes from distant lands and times. nga.gov/blog/ten-digital-education-resources.html
The Metropolitan Museum of Art
The #metkids page on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s website allows kids to explore the kid’s exhibit throughout the museum through a kid-friendly illustrated map. metmuseum.org/art/online-features/metkids/
The British Museum
Their super interactive map allows users to roll through history and stop on items that they may find interesting. It’s great for the younger history enthusiasts among us. britishmuseum.withgoogle.com
Audubon for Kids!
The Audubon Society aims to bring together activities from across Audubon’s national network of environmental educators, including the classroom curriculum Audubon Adventures, plus related DIY activities and content from Audubon’s editors. audubon.org/get-outside/activities/audubon-for-kids