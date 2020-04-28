Weekly Round-Up: Helpful Resources for Parents and Families

The Summerville Farmer’s market returns as an Essential Goods Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Town Hall parking lot at 200 S. Main St. The scaled-down market will only include vendors selling consumable farmed goods such as produce, eggs, meat and dairy items. Pre-orders are encouraged and customers should follow social distance guidelines. facebook.com/events/2904062776348085/
First Tee Greater Charleston has expanded its virtual learning with a daily video golf lesson through Instagram Live. First Tee’s mission is to positively impact the lives of local youth by providing structured educational programs through the game of golf. Check out all videos on the First Tee's YouTube page.
Next week, the Gibbes Museum of Art will host a series of fun, interactive 45-minute workshops for kids ages 6-10, focusing on different artists and styles. Each session, led by Gibbes Teaching Artist Fallon Peper, will focus on a different topic in order to keep young artists’ creativity flowing. Different topics, such as science, history and math, will also be incorporated into the lessons. Please see below for more details. Registration is $15 per session for members or $20 for non-members. For more information and to register for sessions, visit https://bit.ly/2ScazlH.
South Carolina State Parks are set to reopen on a limited basis this Friday, May 1.
Group facilities like picnic shelters and community buildings will remain closed. Visitor gathering places like interpretive centers and park offices also will remain closed or will operate on a limited scale. Each state park will only allow a limited number of visitors at once with levels varying by park. When a park reaches its threshold, the gates will be closed until the number of visitors decreases. For more information and virtual programming, visit facebook.com/SC.State.Parks
Terrace Theater is throwin' it back to the days of drive-in movies by offering nightly double features. Tickets are $25/car and space is limited so advance reservations are encouraged The first film starts at 8 p.m. each night. Pull up to the gravel lot next to Zia, set your radio to 88.3 FM to hear the sound from the movie, sit back, and relax. This week’s double feature schedule is Trolls and Back to the Future (April 28), Jaws and The Invisible Man (April 29), and
Trolls and Back to the Future (April 30). Terracetheater.com
Have a fun virtual event or helpful to share? Email editor@lowcountryparent.comorsend us a message onFacebook and Instagram.