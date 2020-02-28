Lowcountry Parent's picks for the best family-friendly March events around Charleston

Spring is in the air! Here's how we plan on spending March.

Children and their teddy bears are invited to join the Charleston Parks Conservancy for the annual Teddy Bear Picnic in Hampton Park. Presented by Dominion Energy, this event is a way for parents and children to unplug, have fun and connect in one of Charleston’s iconic parks. Children can enjoy musical entertainment, face painting, seed planting, crafts, storytime, a tea party and much more. Admission and all activities are free. Bring a picnic; food trucks will have food available for purchase. The event will start at 1:30 p.m. March 1. The rain date is Sunday, March 8. www.charlestonparksconservancy.org

On March 7, celebrate the outdoors at the Isle of Palms Front Beach Fest, where you'll find live music, craft vendors, children's activities, local restaurants and food vendors. The even starts at noon on the Front Beach. It is free to attend. www.iop.net/island-gras

"Can you tell me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street?" Don't miss Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center. The show starts at 1 p.m. March 8. Tickets are $15.

In mid-March, the 24th annual Artfest will take place at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. The March 14 event will bring families and cultural enthusiasts together with budding and professional artists to showcasea a diverse array of local and regional artistic talent. Local music, dance and visual arts studios will offer stunning performances by some of the area’s most talented individuals and groups. Creative aspirations will be ignited in children who are given opportunities to explore many art forms and create their own masterpieces. The Mount Pleasant Artists Guild will present a juried art show. All activities and performances are free of charge. Food and beverage available for purchase. Free admission! Free parking! Free activities! The fun starts at 11 a.m. March 14.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse is excited to bring the Music of Grateful Dead for Kids to Charleston Pour House on Saturday, March 14. The Rock and Roll Playhouse is a children's concert series that allows kids to “move, play and sing while listening to works from the classic-rock canon” (NY Times). The Playhouse offers its core audience of children, aged 10 and under, games, movement, stories and an opportunity to rock out in a sensory-friendly environment while playing songs from musical icons such as Grateful Dead, David Bowie, The Beatles and more. Founded in 2013 in New York City, the Playhouse has now expanded to over 30 venues and cities across the United States. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the show will run from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tickets range in price form $12-$15. therockandrollplayhouse.com/charleston-pour-house

On Saturday, March 21, make plans to participate in the 5th annual Doughnut Dash in honor of TyWanza Sanders, a victim of the 2015 Emanuel AME massacre in Charleston. The events will start at 9 a.m. in West Ashley's South Windemere shopping center, 80 Folly Road Blvd. Registration for the #Race4Wanza ranges from $15-$25.

Also scheduled for March 21, the Pet Fest will take place at 11 a.m. at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant. Charleston's premier pet festival features exhibits, demonstrations, experts, entertainment and more! Pets are encouraged to bring their owners. Annual Gold Passes will be honored. Pets must be restrained/leashed at all times. Free for Gold Pass holders and kids 12 and under. Attendees may also purchase tickets for $8.

And finally, from March 27-29, CATS is coming to town. The record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages and is now on tour across North America. In Charleston, the show will take place at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr. Various evening and matinee performances are scheduled. Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater, "Memory." Winner of 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. Tickets start at $48. www.northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com/events/detail/cats