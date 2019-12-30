It's 2020 so why not try something new in the New Year. Whether it's learning a new skill or attending an interesting event, it's the perfect time to explore.
Let loose during the work week with a new kind of happy hour: UnWined with Watercolor, by embracing the relaxing practice of brushing pigment onto paper. In this workshop, watercolor artist and illustrator, Mia Loia, guides you through watercolor tutorials that allow for creative expansion. Whether a complete beginner, or a seasoned watercolorist, this workshop is the perfect way to relieve tension or pass a fun evening with friends. Bring your favorite happy hour drink to enjoy. The event runs from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Redux Studio, 1056 King St., Charleston. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. reduxstudios.org
Expand your STEAM knowledge with robotics and building activities at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., Charleston. The event is free. ccpl.org
The next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week is set for Jan. 9-19. This culinary dream, executed by Explore Charleston, is one of the most highly anticipated culinary events in the Charleston area. It’s an opportunity to try new foods and enjoy the world-renowned cuisine of the Lowcountry as participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menu. restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/charleston
Come out to the Livery at Coastal Expeditions for the Oyster Roast for Sea Turtles to benefit the Sea Turtle Program in Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, Jan. 11. Enjoy local oysters roasted by The Smoking Pot and lively libations from Merrow's Garden. We'll have hot coffee brewing all afternoon, too. Keep your toes tapping at the oyster table as you listen to bluegrass from Dallas Baker & Friends. The event runs from 1-5 p.m. at Coastal Expeditions, 514 Mill St., Mount Pleasant. Ticket are $75. facebook.com/events/1724222471045685/
It’s the perfect time to register for our Chunky Knit Blanket Workshop! In this workshop, you’ll be guided step-by-step through the hand knitting process to create a super cozy, one-of-a-kind blanket. Make one for you or one as a gift. The blanket requires no needles or knitting experience. You will receive enough chunky chenille yarn to make an (approximately) 40-inch-by-50-inch blanket. A selection of neutral colors (i.e gray, cream and tan) will be offered along with a few other color choices. Colors may be limited and are available on a first come, first serve basis. The event runs from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at the AR Workshop, 280 W. Coleman Blvd., Suite B, Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $85. arworkshop.com
For more than seven decades the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) has been at the forefront of music-making in the U.K. Its home base since 2004, London’s Cadogan Hall serves as a springboard for seven principal residencies as well as more than 45 concerts per year in long-term partnership venues across the country, often in areas where access to live orchestral music is very limited. In London, the orchestra's regular performances at Cadogan Hall are complemented by a distinguished series at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall and a hugely popular series at the Royal Albert Hall. With a wider reach than any other UK large ensemble, the RPO has truly become Britain's national orchestra. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Tickets run from $25-$119. gaillardcenter.org
Charleston City Paper and Theatre 99 have teamed up once again to bring laughter and comedic relief to cure the post-holiday blues. January 2020 will mark the 17th annual Charleston Comedy Festival, the premier comedy event of the Southeast. This year's event promises to be an even bigger hit than years before with big-name acts and more performances, venues and attendees. Performers and comedy troupes from the country's top comedy hotbeds have been invited to perform during the four-day event featuring stand-up, sketch and improv performers. The festival runs from Jan. 15-18 at various locations in Charleston. Tickets are $15. citypapertickets.com/events/95547027/charleston-comedy-festival
Don't miss the Intro to Home Gardening workshop. Fresh Future Farm is more dedicated than ever to giving people the tools they need to become skilled and competent natural home gardeners (chemical-free growing) and take control of their health in 2020. Participants will learn how to upcycle readily available materials to produce the garden of their dreams. Gardening is an easy and affordable way to ensure that the food you feed your families is safe. Not only is the food you grow delicious but the act of gardening itself is a fantastic stress reliever. The event runs from 2-4 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Fresh Future Farm, 2008 Success St., North Charleston. Tickets are $15. eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-home-gardening-january-2020-tickets
The 6th Annual Charleston Jazz Festival will present performances by a variety of talented jazz artists. From legends of jazz to emerging artists, to Charleston’s most celebrated home-grown talent, artists of the Charleston Jazz Festival will perform a wide range of styles including swing, salsa, blues, Brazilian, the American Songbook and more. The event runs from Jan. 23-26 at various venues in downtown Charleston. Check website for details. charlestonjazz.com/festival