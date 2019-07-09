The Fourth of July has come and gone but we're not done celebrating just yet.
Saturday, July 13
As summer settles on the South, bands from the Charleston area and throughout the state will perform monthly at the Mount Pleasant Pier. All Shaggin’ on the Cooper events are held at the foot of the 1,250-foot-long pier next to Memorial Waterfront Park, the perfect spot to catch the cool breezes and the views of Charleston Harbor and the Ravenel Bridge. Gates for Shaggin’ on the Cooper open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Advance tickets are $8 per person. Space is limited, so advance purchase is recommended. If available, tickets sold on site are $10. ccprc.com/1175/Shaggin-on-the-Cooper
Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark in North Charleston will host an additional Special Needs Swim Night. Splash Zone Waterpark, located within James Island County Park, will offer a Special Needs Swim Night. In the event of rain, the Whirlin’ Waters events will be rescheduled for July 20. Splash Zone’s rain date will be Aug. 3. The event runs from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston. Admission to Special Needs Swim Nights is $9 per person attending at Whirlin’ Waters, or $7 per person at Splash Zone. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase on site. charlestoncountyparks.com
The 15th Annual Sweetgrass Festival in Mount Pleasant is designed to promote and bring attention to the contributions of the Gullah people’s history, culture, traditions and their sweetgrass basket art form that originated in Mount Pleasant. The free event runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M Hallman Junior Blvd. experiencemountpleasant.com/events/sweetgrass-festival/
Get creative, and build with magnetic tiles at the Summer STEM at Folly Beach Library. The free event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Folly Beach Library, 55 Center St., Folly Beach. ccpl.org
Learn about the history of female NASA scientists during hands-on activities with Solar System Ambassador Kellyanne Burbage at the Famous Women of NASA event. It takes place at Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant. ccpl.org
Sunday, July 14
Come enjoy your Sunday afternoon shopping and socializing on King Street at 2nd Sunday on King Street. This month features new product launches, lots of great sales, great food and more. There will be events and activities, shopping, food and wine and more. The free event runs from 2-5 p.m. at the King Street shops. susanlucas.typepad.com/secondsundayonkingstreet/