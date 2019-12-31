It's the New Year and we can hardly believe it. Here's what we have planned.
Friday, Jan. 3
Chinese lanterns will glow for four months at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, illuminating America's oldest garden at night for the first time in its history. Magnolia Plantation and Gardens has partnered with the Zigong Lantern Group in China to present "Lights of Magnolia: Reflections of a Cultural Exchange." The lantern festival will feature custom-designed installations of large-scale thematically unified lanterns, a fusion of historic Chinese cultural symbols and images that represent the flora and fauna of Magnolia. Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30-9:30 p.m., through March 15 at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston. lightsofmagnolia.com
The Workshop will be hosting Jazzy Fridays, local jazz, blues and funk groups in the courtyard to kick off your weekend. Free to attend, all ages welcome. The free event runs from 5-8 p.m. at the Workshop, downtown Charleston. facebook.com/events/528031294443661
Saturday, Jan. 4
See Brookgreen Gardens come to life for The Nights of a Thousand Candles amid the soft glow of hand-lit candles and sparkling lights. Stroll along the Gardens’ paths with a warm cup of cider, cocoa or wine. With carolers and holiday music, this event is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. The event runs from 3-10 p.m. at Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Dr., Murrells Inlet. Check website for details. brookgreen.org