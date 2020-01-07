January is never boring in the Lowcountry. Here's what we have planned.
Friday, Jan. 10
Free Family Fridays offers free admission for everyone at the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry. No pre-registration required, just come and enjoy the fun! This free event takes place from 4-7 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., Charleston. explorecml.org
Saturday, Jan. 11
A sister of Party at the Point, Oysters on the Point is once-a-month winter series features locally steamed oysters, live music, a Bloody Mary bar and plenty of beer choices. The event takes place from 2-6 p.m. at the Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $5 CityPaperTickets.com, children 12 and younger are free. $7 at the gate. charlestonharborresort.com
Don't miss this Family Fun Event: Star Studded Stories with Activated Story Theatre. Activated Story Theatre tours nationwide to bring stories to life, with physical comedy, a giant oversized book, imaginative props, lots of laughter and audience participation. Two stories will be presented — a Polynesian tale called “Hina Goes to the Moon” and the “Story of the Egyptian Cinderella.” Artifacts representing Egyptian and Polynesian cultures can be found in our Early Days gallery. Celebrate the Museum’s 247th birthday with this interactive show and explore our collections from around the world. The event takes place from 2-3 p.m. at The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston. This program is free for members and free with admission. Registration encouraged but not required. charlestonmuseum.org
The O2 Fitness Charleston Marathon, which benefits Engaging Creative Minds, returns for its 10th anniversary. Don’t miss the marathon, half marathon, 5K or youth marathon that showcases one of the best cities in the world. The event starts at 7:15 a.m. Check website for details. capstoneraces.com/charleston-marathon
Come out to the Livery at Coastal Expeditions for a creekside Oyster Roast for Sea Turtles to benefit the Sea Turtle Program in Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. Enjoy local oysters roasted by The Smoking Pot and lively libations from Merrow's Garden. We'll have hot coffee brewing all afternoon, too. Keep your toes tapping at the oyster table as you listen to bluegrass from Dallas Baker & Friends. The event runs from 1-5 p.m. at Coastal Expeditions, 514 Mill St., Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $75. facebook.com/events/1724222471045685/
Sunday, Jan. 12
The East Cooper Meals on Wheels seventh annual Oyster Roast is a family-friendly event with food, oysters (of course), beverages, live music, a bounce house and other fun activities for the family. Guests will enjoy live music from The Shakin Martinis Band while shucking oysters. Hot dogs, beer, wine and soft drinks are also included in the ticket price. The event runs from 1-4 p.m. at the Palmetto Island County Park, 444 Needlerush Pkwy., Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for everything but oysters and $10 for children (children 4 years and younger are free). Guests will be required to pay the park admission fee ($2 per person; free for Gold Pass members and children 2 and younger). ecmow.org/event/seventh-annual-oyster-roast/#more-1130
It’s the perfect time to register for the Chunky Knit Blanket Workshop! In this workshop, you’ll be guided step-by-step through the hand knitting process to create a super cozy, one-of-a-kind blanket. Make one for you or one as a gift. The blanket requires no needles or knitting experience. You will receive enough chunky chenille yarn to make an (approximately) 40" x 50" blanket. A selection of neutral colors (i.e gray, cream and tan) will be offered along with a few other color choices. Colors may be limited and are available on a first come, first serve basis. The event runs from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at AR Workshop, 280 W. Coleman Blvd., Suite B, Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $85. arworkshop.com LCP