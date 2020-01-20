It's been a beautiful January and we're ready to celebrate. Here's what we have planned.
Friday, Jan. 24
Don't miss Potions 301: A Hogwarts Third Year Class. Step into the dungeon, explore some wicked experiments and concoct your own unique potions to take home. Robes and wands (or your best Hogwarts-inspired costume) are highly encouraged! Registration is required. The free event starts 4 p.m. at the Cynthia Graham Hurd/St Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston. ccpl.org
Saturday, Jan. 25
Come see The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe. Journey with Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy through a magical wardrobe in the magnificent world of Narnia, in C.S. Lewis's classic tale of adventure and discovery. The show takes place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 25, 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston. Tickets are $31, age suitability: ages 9 and up. charlestonstage.com
Learn to make traditional sweetgrass baskets at the Sweetgrass Basket Weaving Workshop with basket maker, Sarah Edwards-Hammond! Mrs. Edwards-Hammond comes from a long line of basket makers and has passed down the tradition to her own children, grandchildren and others in the community. The instructor will share a brief history of the basket making art form. Participants will then spend the rest of the class making their own basket as Mrs. Edwards-Hammond guides them. Come learn about an incredible craft that has been a staple of culture, art and history in Charleston for centuries. Space is limited. Reservations are required. The event runs from 9:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. at The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston. Tickets are $50 for members, $65 for non-members. charlestonmuseum.org
Don’t miss a day of great chili from local restaurants and aspiring home chefs at the 10th Annual Bo Roast & Chili Cook-off. Proceeds will go to Camp Happy Days. There will a jump castle, music and plenty of fun to be had by all for a great cause. The event runs from 12-5 p.m. at the Smokey Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, Charleston. Tickets are $30. eventbrite.com/e/10th-annual-bo-roast-chili-cook-off-tickets
Come see North Charleston Pops. Jack Wright’s highly acclaimed tribute to Neil Diamond is an authentic and sophisticated evening of hit songs that have kept Neil Diamond in the hearts of his fans for more than five decades. Jack and his Heartlight Showband join the POPS! to capture the essence of Neil’s timeless multi-generational appeal. The 24-song show includes favorites like “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Hello Again,” “Play Me,” “Song Sung Blue,” “I Am ... I Said,” “Sweet Caroline” and “Coming to America.” You won’t want this evening to end! The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. Tickets range from $16-$32. northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
There is no more perfect a time or season in Charleston to visit Drayton Hall and stargaze from our landscape than January. Don’t miss Stargazing on the Ashley at Drayton Hall. The Palladian Circle — Drayton Hall's group of emerging contributors, presents an evening of stargazing from the legendary Southern estate, Drayton Hall, in the Ashley River Historic District of Charleston. Hot Toddies will be served and guests will be invited to gaze through telescopes set up on the clear, wide open unlit Drayton Hall landscape. The event runs from 5:30-8 p.m. at Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Tickets are $30 members/$20 non-members. draytonhall.org
The Charleston Parks Conservancy's Perennial members will host their second annual Oyster and BBQ celebration at the Rose Pavilion in Hampton Park. The Shucked + Sauced event will feature local oysters, premier Charleston restaurants and local BBQ pit-masters. It’s the best of land and sea. Attendees will also enjoy live music from Dallas Baker and Friends and libations from Holy City Brewing, Oysterman Wine and Cathead Vodka under the oaks. The event runs from 1-4 p.m. at Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, Charleston, South Carolina. Tickets are $95. charlestonparksconservancy.org
Sunday, Jan. 26
Who’s ready to do some oyster shucking? How does 80,000 pounds of oysters sound? The Lowcountry Oyster Festival is the world’s largest oyster festival. Highlights include the legendary “Oyster Shucking” and “Oyster Eating” contests, live music on the main stage, wine, a selection of domestic and imported beers, a children’s area and a “food court” showcasing a variety of local favorite restaurants to satisfy everyone’s taste. Oyster knives and gloves will be available for purchase at the event. The event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $17.50. lowcountryhospitalityassociation.com/oyster-fest/