It hardly even feels like winter. Here's what we have planned this weekend.
Friday, Jan. 17
Don't miss Taste of Folly 2020, a two-day celebration of Folly food including local restaurants selling food and drinks on the street, local vendors, live music, kids’ area and silent auction. The event runs from Jan. 17-Jan. 18 on Folly Beach, Charleston. Check website for details. visitfolly.com
Saturday, Jan. 18
Come check out the Charleston Night Bazaar, every third Saturday local artisans and crafters feature vintage, jewelry, soaps, candles, mixed media and more. Food and libations from Edmund's Oast Brewing Company, the Workshop and Merrow's Garden Wine Bar. The free event runs from 4-9 p.m. at Edmund's Oast Brewing and the Workshop, 1505 King Street Ext., Charleston. chsnightbazaar.com
Lowcountry Dog Magazine is back for the 5th Annual Eat, Drink and Rescue at Smoky Oak Taproom. This family-friendly event brings together our three favorite things: eating delicious BBQ, great drinks and rescue dogs. The free event runs from 1-4 p.m. at Smoky Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, Charleston lowcountrydog.com
Traverse the scenic trails of Laurel Hill County Park during our Off-Road Duathlon presented in partnership with Anne Moore Endurance Coaching and Mount Pleasant Velo. This three-part, beginner-friendly course begins with a 2-mile run, then a 7-mile bike and finishes with another 2-mile run. The event runs from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Laurel Hill County Park, 1251 Park West Blvd., (Park West Rec Complex) Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $45. ccprc.com
Don't miss the Candle Making Pop-up. Just like with beer styles, everyone has their own, unique likes and dislikes with scents. Come create your own custom fragrance to enjoy at home. Palmetto Scent Studio will be setting up their mobile fragrance bar in the taproom. You’ll be able to sample 40 of their most popular fragrances and pick two to three to blend into your own custom scented candle, wax melt or room spray. While candles cool, enjoy refreshing Indigo Reef brews. The event runs from 1-5 p.m. at Indigo Reef Brewing Company, 2079 Wambaw Creek Unit #1, Charleston. Tickets are $16 and up. indigoreefbrewing.com