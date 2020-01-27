It's hard to believe that it's almost February. Here's what we have planned:
Friday, Jan. 31
Don't miss Bandstand. From three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes a poignant and inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing. It’s 1945. As America’s soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Tickets are $30-$95. gaillardcenter.org
Don’t miss the third annual Charleston Health & Wellness Expo at the Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant. Attendees can expect to interact directly with health care professionals, receive lessons on healthy lifestyles, including cooking and exercise and receive giveaways that help promote healthy living in the Lowcountry. The free event runs from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Temple, 176, 4377, Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. CharlestonPhysicians.com/Expo
Saturday, Feb. 1
Towne Centre and Charleston Animal Society have teamed up to host the third annual Pup Bowl. Pup Bowl is a pet adoption and family-fun day to benefit Charleston Animal Society. Cheer on as two teams of adorable, adoptable puppies face off in the cutest football game you will ever see. The event will also feature fundraising for CAS, a photo booth provided by King & Fields Studios, bounce house, face painting, balloon animals, caricatures and more. The event runs from 12-3 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant. Check website for details. mtpleasanttownecentre.com
Lowcountry Parent would like to invite you to attend our Character Breakfast presented by Summerville Medical Center! Enjoy breakfast while meeting some of your favorite characters. Characters for this breakfast will include Snow Sisters, Magical Snowman, Princess Jasmine and The Evil Fairy. The event runs from 8:30-9:30 a.m and 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the I'On Meeting House, 352 N. Shelmore Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $15 in advance, $25 at the door. Tickets include breakfast, and the opportunity to engage in a meet and greet with the characters. Children age 1 and younger are free. tinyurl.com/wkrl8dl
Don't miss this Wine Tasting at Drayton Hall, an historic entertaining-inspired interpretive conversation followed by a wine tasting. Take the opportunity to learn about the Draytons' entertaining through research, archaeological discoveries and the Drayton diaries. Space is limited, reservations are required. The event runs 2-4 p.m. at Drayton Hall Preservation Trust, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Tickets are $65 for non-members and $55 for members. draytonhall.org/event/february-1-historic-entertaining-and-wine-tasting