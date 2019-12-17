It's almost Christmas! This holiday season has flown by and if you haven't already, why not devote your weekend to some holiday cheer. Here's what we have planned.
Friday, Dec. 20
Don't miss Holiday Pops! Experience one of Charleston’s all-time favorite traditions. Yuriy Bekker leads the Charleston Symphony Orchestra in a festive mix of symphonic and popular music that will be sure to put you in the holiday spirit. This annual sell-out event features multiple guest artists, including a very famous resident of the North Pole. Don’t worry, cookies and milk not required. The show runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Tickets run from $27-$123. charlestonsymphony.org
Saturday, Dec. 21
Head to Palmetto Hall to enjoy a delicious Breakfast with Santa. Kids can't resist the combination of Rudolph's pancake buffet with its loads of sweet-tooth toppings and hot chocolate. Once the whole family is rubbing their bellies, make sure to get a picture with Santa. The show runs from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Wild Dunes Resort, Palmetto Hall. Ticket are $25, $12 for children, $20 drink package available. destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes/events/breakfast-with-santa
This Christmas give your family the gift of Moscow Ballet's Gift of Christmas "Great Russian Nutcracker" tour. Step into a simpler time filled with sweet dreams and Christmas magic. With world-class artists, more than 200 dazzling costumes, stunning sets, towering puppets and soaring birds, don't miss your chance to ring in the holidays with this acclaimed Christmas extravaganza. Celebrate the cherished holiday tradition and relive the dream with Tchaikovsky's timeless score. Choose from two shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. Tickets range from $29-$99. northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
The December Charleston Night Bazaar takes place every third Saturday. Local artisans and crafters feature vintage, jewelry, soaps, candles, mixed media and more. Food and libations by Edmund's Oast Brewing Company, the Workshop and Merrows Garden Wine Bar. The free event runs from 4-9 p.m. at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., Charleston. edmundsoast.com