This weekend is bathed in holiday cheer. Here's what we have planned:
Friday, Dec. 13
Long-time producers and performers Brad and Jennifer Moranz have created a brand-new holiday spectacular at the Charleston Music Hall, Charleston Christmas Special. Some of the country's most talented singers, dancers and musicians will perform 11 shows. The show runs from Dec. 13-Dec. 22 at the Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston. Tickets are $40. bradandjennifermoranz.com
Saturday, Dec. 14
Don't miss the 36th Annual Spirituals Concerts. For the 36th consecutive year, Drayton Hall presents African-American spiritual music in concert with two memorable performances by Ann Caldwell & The Magnolia Singers. Taking place in the atmospheric raised English basement, these concerts are a rare opportunity to experience music that could have been heard centuries ago in the surrounding fields and praise houses. Guests can enjoy a light reception from 3-4 p.m. followed by concerts from 4-5 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15 at Drayton Hall, 4480 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Tickets are $65 for non-members and $55 for members. draytonhall.org
When the Herdmans, the worst kids in town, somehow wrangle the leading roles in the local Christmas Pageant, it seems everything that is sacred will be lost. Yet, through this motley crew of rough and tumble kids, the true meaning of Christmas is movingly rediscovered. Adapted from Barbara Robinson's widely acclaimed contemporary Christmas classic, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" continues to delight kids and their families year after year. The show takes place at 10 a.m., Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 at the Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston. Tickets are $31. charlestonstage.com
The Ten Tenors are bringing back their highly acclaimed show, "Home for the Holidays," after numerous hugely successful tours of the U.S. This time the ensemble will focus on spreading the cheer at venues primarily along the East Coast, where they'll perform a lively mix of holiday favorites featuring including "Feliz Navidad," "O Holy Night," "Winter Wonderland" and even "Bohemian Rhapsody," all featuring the signature 10-part harmonies and smooth choreography. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun, Charleston. Tickets are $26-$86. gaillardcenter.org
Don't miss Holiday Cheers on the Pier. Come out and enjoy scenic views of the Holiday Parade of Boats in the Charleston Harbor while dancing to live music. Beer, wine, soda and water will be available for purchase inside the event. Food, snacks and beverages are available for purchase in the gift shop. Photo ID required to purchase alcohol. Outside alcohol, beverages and coolers are strictly prohibited. Pre-registration not required. No rain date scheduled. The free event runs from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd. Mount Pleasant. ccprc.com/3286/Cheers-on-the-Pier
Join Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum for Lights on the Harbor, a Charleston Holiday Boat Parade viewing party aboard the USS Yorktown. Your ticket includes live holiday music, hot cocoa, the best views of the Charleston Harbor and a visit from Santa himself! The event runs from 6-8:30 p.m. at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. The $20 ticket includes admission to our flight deck holiday party. patriotspoint.org
Sunday, Dec. 15
Spend a delightful Sunday afternoon enjoying a performance of holiday music for string quartet and harmonium in the historic setting of South Carolina Society Hall. Salon Series: A Classical Christmas is an hour-long program that concludes with a light post-concert reception featuring a specially crafted punch, tea sandwiches and holiday cookies. The show starts at 3 p.m. at the South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., Charleston. Tickets are $40-$50. chambermusiccharleston.org/event/salon-series-2/