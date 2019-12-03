The holiday season is in full swing and we have a long list of family-friendly events to prove it. Here's what we're up to this weekend:
Friday, Dec. 6
Don’t miss the annual Christmas market at the Town Market on James Island Christmas Market and Movie. Free movie on the big screen. Food trucks, sweet treats, vendors, bouncy castle, vendor workshops, free film on the big screen outside, Christmas fun and so much more. Watch our social media pages for updates. Free admission, free parking, free movie. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. at the Town Market on James Island, 1122 Dills Bluff Road, Charleston. jamesislandsc.us
Saturday, Dec. 7
Lowcountry Parent and The Post and Courier would like to invite you to attend our Holiday themed Character Breakfast! There are two breakfasts: one at 8:30 a.m. and one at 10:30 a.m. at Meeting Street Eats, 445 Meeting Street, Charleston. Tickets are $15, kids age 1 and younger are free. Come to enjoy breakfast while getting to meet some of your favorite characters! Characters for this breakfast will be Snow Sisters and their Snowman Friend, Elf Buddy and his girlfriend. tickets.postandcourier.com/e/2019holidaycharacterbreakfast
The Deck the Hall Oyster Roast at Drayton Hall includes oysters with all the fixings, chili, beer, wine and live music on the most beautiful historic landscape in Charleston. VIP guests will enjoy a fun and fabulous evening of tasting and sampling in the McDaniel Pavilion at Drayton Hall. Tickets make the perfect Charleston gift for friends in Charleston or who love to travel. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. at Drayton Hall Preservation Trust, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Tickets are $65 non-member, $55 member, $125 VIP. draytonhall.org
From America to Scandinavia to China, people celebrate holidays with special rituals and festivities at the Holiday Extravaganza presented by the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry. We invite children and families into the museum to take a "holiday tour" of traditions happening throughout the year, particularly during the month of December. Each exhibit will feature a local group and will include decor and hands-on activities specific to their holiday celebration. For example, one exhibit might feature a Gullah storyteller, while others might focus on Hanukkah, the Chinese New Year, Christmas and more. The free event runs from 9-11 a.m. at the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., Charleston. explorecml.org
It's that time once again to suit up in your finest plaid and cowboy boots, for the 6th annual Lowcountry Hoedown. Dubbed a "Celebration of Southern Fare & Libations ... Set to a Fiddle,” an impressive line-up of food, distilleries, breweries and bands will be on-site serving up the best of the South. Of course, no Hoedown is complete without dancing, so plan to get down to the funky rhythms of two bluegrass bands to be announced soon. The event runs from 7-11 p.m. at the Charleston Waterfront Port Authority, 196 Concord St., Charleston. Tickets are $47.70 for admission, $79.50 VIP. event.gives/hoedown2019
We’re making a list, and checking it twice. Save the date as we plan for Santa Claus at the Gibbes Museum of Art. The Gibbes will be adorned in Christmas lights and a tree and is the perfect back drop for pictures with Santa. The event runs from 1-5 p.m. at the Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., Charleston. This event is free for members and included in admission price for non-members. gibbesmuseum.org
The 20th annual Holiday Market & Craft Show combines all the goodies from our traditional food market such as locally grown fresh produce, baked goods, hot food and homemade preserves with handcrafted gifts created by local artisans. Come see this year’s wonderful assortment of Christmas ornaments, glass work, whimsical crafts and a wide variety of original art by locally recognized potters, artists, craftsmen and photographers. The free event runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market at Moultrie Middle School. experiencemountpleasant.com
The 29th Annual Reindeer Run is a family-oriented, pet-friendly 5K run/walk through the lower peninsula of downtown Charleston. The funds generated from the Reindeer Run are helping the campaign to build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital that is set to open its doors in 2019. Proceeds from the Reindeer Run are split between the campaign for the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and the Charitable Society of Charleston. The event runs from 9-12 p.m. Check website for details. Tickets are $35, children ages 5-16 $25. runsignup.com/Race/SC/Charleston/28thAnnualReindeerRun
Celebrate the jolly season with the Tanger Family Winter Festival. Meet everyone's winter favorites, Santa and his friends from Disney's "Frozen," Elsa, Anna and Kristoff (1-3 p.m.) plus Charleston Animal Society's PUP-up Shop (with pet adoptions, gifts and pet photos), story time, ornament making, holiday karaoke and, of course, our famous, falling snow. The free event runs from noon-8 p.m. at Tanger Outlets, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston. tangeroutlet.com/charleston
Let’s celebrate the season with live musical entertainment, kid's activities, a marshmallow roasting pit, hay rides, artist market, petting zoo, visits with Santa Claus, a parade, festive food and thousands of twinkling lights at the Christmas Festival & Parade. Festivities kick off at the intersection of Mixson Avenue and East Montague Avenue, going around Park Circle, then heading back down East Montague Avenue towards the start. The free event runs from 4-8 p.m. at the Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Place E., North Charleston. northcharleston.org
Dance Conservatory of Charleston presents "The Nutcracker." With a cast of more than 140 student dancers, the show features children’s division dancers as Little Gingerbread as well as pre-professional students in the principal roles of Sugar Plum and Snow Queen. The show includes New York City Ballet principal dancer Adrian Danchig-Waring as Snow King and Cavalier in this year’s performances. Don’t miss this timeless holiday classic sure to delight audiences of all ages. The event takes place at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston. Ticket are $20-$25. charlestonmusichall.com
Head down to Front Beach for the Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival and help bring in the holiday season island style. This free event, which runs from 2-7 p.m. will have live music, carnival rides, food and craft vendors and even a visit from Santa Claus. Free entertainment includes carnival rides, jump castles, mechanical bull, face painting, balloon artist, photo booth and more. iop.net/holiday-street-festival
Can a show be more than just a place to shop? Absolutely! Christmas Made in the South not only features hundreds of artists and craftsmen but it offers an experience for the entire family, a place to create traditions. Meet and speak with all of the talented artists and craftsmen, each with a unique story to tell. We love bringing arts and crafts to you. The event runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Exchange Park in Ladson. Check website for details. madeinthesouthshows.com
Sunday, Dec. 8
With rave reviews in NYC, and hailed as one of the most celebrated teams in the Lowcountry, Charleston song-and-dance sisters Gracie & Lacy are home for Christmas with a spectacular new show. If you're a fan of "It's A Wonderful Life," don't spend the season in Pottersville, come experience all of your beloved holiday hits and stories saluting the classic film! See the iconic Charleston dance and be the first live audience to hear Gracie & Lacy's new original single, "It's A Wonderful Life," all while helping the angel Clarence get his wings. The show takes place at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St., Charleston. Tickets are $30, kids 12 and younger $15. gracieandlacy.com
Brilliantly lit floats and community groups will march up West Coleman Boulevard as the Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade sets sail to the delight of thousands of residents and visitors. The free festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a spectacular Pyrotechnico fireworks show, immediately followed by the start of the parade at Mill St. traveling south and ending at the intersection of West Coleman Boulevard and Patriots Point Road. experiencemountpleasant.com/events/christmas-light-parade/