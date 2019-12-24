Being that it's this close to Christmas, it's a great time to drive around with the family and check out the lights. Mostly, it's a great time to enjoy how beautiful Charleston is this time of year.
Friday, Dec. 27
The Holiday Festival of Lights is open every evening, rain or shine. Millions of families have toured the Holiday Festival of Lights, which is hosted by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission at James Island County Park. The holiday hot spot has earned many awards and mentions throughout the country, and was named a 2018 Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society. Through Dec. 31, The festival opens at 5:30 p.m. nightly and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston. One-15 guests: $20 per vehicle, $15 per vehicle Monday-Thursday with donation of a canned food item or dog/cat food to benefit the Lowcountry Food Bank. holidayfestivaloflights.com
Chinese lanterns will glow for four months at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, illuminating America's oldest garden at night for the first time in its history. Magnolia Plantation and Gardens has partnered with the Zigong Lantern Group in China to present "Lights of Magnolia: Reflections of a Cultural Exchange." The lantern festival will feature custom-designed installations of large-scale thematically unified lanterns, a fusion of historic Chinese cultural symbols and images that represent the flora and fauna of Magnolia. Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30-9:30 p.m., through March 15 at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston. lightsofmagnolia.com
The holiday train is one of Belmond Charleston Place’s most memorable traditions. Since 2001, this fully operational replica has been traversing the hotel’s grand lobby every holiday season. Visitors will marvel at the train’s intricate design as it travels across more than 300 feet of track. The free event runs through Dec. 31 at Belmond Charleston Place Hotel, 205 Meeting St., Charleston. belmond.com
Saturday, Dec. 28
Join Charleston Harbor Tours and the Ten Cap Jazz Band for a signature holiday event. The Holidays on the Harbor Dinner Cruise. Come aboard the Charleston Princess to celebrate the holiday season with a delicious buffet dinner while taking in the sights of the Charleston Harbor and enjoying some jazzy holiday classics from a Charleston favorite! Board at 6 p.m. and the cruise runs from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $52.95 for adults and $26.96 for kids. charlestonharbortours.com/main/specialevent/86