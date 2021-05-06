Family-friendly events in the Charleston area for the week of May 6 - May 12

From sports and nature to arts and crafts, there’s something for everyone this weekend...including some events especially for moms! Check out what events we’re most excited about:
Thursday, May 6
Fer Caggiano’s Like a Girl: Dare to Dream Art Exhibit, Inspiring and Empowering the Future of Womanhood features forty oil paintings of local, diverse, strong, inspiring women. Visit City Gallery at Waterfront Park Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m. for opportunities to meet the artist and watch her paint. Charleston-sc.gov/CityGallery
Friday, May 7
Little Feathers take flight and learn to soar in this unique yoga and meditation series designed specifically for children. Bizzy Bee Indoor Play Center is partnering with certified kids yoga instructor, Lauren Daniel, to offer weekly kids yoga classes and playtime. Each 4-week session will include a 30-45 minute structured yoga experience and unlimited playtime in the indoor playground on each day of the scheduled class. Facebook.com/BizzyBeePlay
Do you love fossils? Join Matthew Gibson, curator of natural history for Fossil Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab at The Charleston Museum. Gibson will be on hand to share projects he is currently working on and to help identify your fossil finds. Fossil Fridays are free for members and with paid museum admission for non-members. CharlestonMuseum.org
Hickory Bluffs Berry Farms hosts Friday Nights at the Farm from 5-8 p.m. Relax at a picnic table or bring your favorite chair or blanket while the kids play on the playground, roast s’mores, or ride the barrel train. Facebook.com/MyBerryFarm
Saturday, May 8
The Charleston Riverdogs are back! What better way to celebrate their first Saturday game of the season than by throwing a big ol' party to show the Tampa Bay Rays how thrilled we are to be part of the top-ranked farm system in baseball. The first 50 fans who turn in their Yankees gear will walk away with a brand new Rays/RiverDogs t-shirt. Plus, enjoy a post-game light show courtesy of our state-of-the-art LED stadium lights. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. For tickets, Riverdogs.com.
Sunday, May 9
Happy Mother’s Day!
This Mother's Day, treat mom with a day at Woodlands Nature Reserve. From 3-7 p.m., enjoy free live music outdoors, live painting workshop, and fun lawn games for the kids and grown ups alike. Chill out to the sweet sounds of Aggie Flores and John Shields. Enjoy afternoon access to the reserve for a lakeside sunset and a stroll. Bring your chairs and blankets, coolers and a picnic, your bikes and kayaks, and your favorite people. Friendly dogs on leash are welcome. Facebook.com/WoodlandsNatureReserve
Treat Mom to a gourmet picnic at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. Stroll through over 60 acres of gardens on her special day. Mothers receive free garden admission with one paid adult ticket. Classical Charleston will have live music in our tropical Conservatory, including a Violin/Cello Duo 11am-12:30pm and Solo Guitar 12:30-2pm. Facebook.com/MagnoliaPlantationandGardens
Monday, May 10
During Make it Monday at Bizzy Bee Indoor Play, enjoy a different craft or activity for you and your child to make and take! The activity is independent and available while supplies last. The activities will vary each week and are included with regular general admission for the day. Facebook.com/BizzyBeePlay
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Tuesday, May 11
The South Carolina Stingrays take on the Indy Fuel at the North Charleston Coliseum on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $21 each plus $10 for parking. StingraysHockey.com
Wednesday, May 12
Trek through many distinct habitats during the Early Morning Bird Walks at Caw Caw Interpretive Center from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Along the way, view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies, and other organisms. Bird walks are open to participants of all ages, but a paid chaperone is required for participants ages 15 and under. Admission is $9 or free for Charleston County County Parks Gold Pass members. Caw Caw Interpretive Center is located at 5200 Savannah Highway in Ravenel. To register, visit ccprc.com.
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.