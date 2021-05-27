Family-friendly events in the Charleston area for the week of May 28- June 3

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer, and depending on where your kids go to school, actual summer break may just be days away. Celebrate with these can’t miss family-friendly events happening around the Lowcountry:
Friday, May 28
Little Feathers take flight and learn to soar in this unique yoga and meditation series designed specifically for children. Bizzy Bee Indoor Play Center is partnering with certified kids yoga instructor, Lauren Daniel, to offer weekly kids yoga classes and playtime. Each 4-week session will include a 30-45 minute structured yoga experience and unlimited playtime in the indoor playground on each day of the scheduled class. Facebook.com/BizzyBeePlay
Do you love fossils? Join Matthew Gibson, curator of natural history for Fossil Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab at The Charleston Museum. Gibson will be on hand to share projects he is currently working on and to help identify your fossil finds. Fossil Fridays are free for members and with paid museum admission for non-members. CharlestonMuseum.org
Featuring over 60,000 books, DVDS, CDs, audio books, sheet music, and maps available to purchase for prices as low as $0.50, The Friends of the Charleston Library Big Book Sale is scheduled for May 28-30 at the Omar Shrine Auditorium. Sale hours are Friday 9 a.m. – 7p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m, and Sunday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. ccpl.org/events/big-book-sale
Join the Town of Summerville and REV Federal Credit Union for Sounds on the Square concert series. These shows are sure to have people of any age off their feet and dancing. Enjoy reggae music from local favorite Mystic Vibrations at Hutchinson Square from 7-9 p.m. Facebook.com/SummervilleParksandRec
Saturday, May 29
On Memorial Day Weekend, the Charleston Stingrays will honor all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. Puck drops at 6:05 p.m. as they face off against the Wheeling Nailers at North Charleston Coliseum. Tickets start at $21 each plus $10 for parking. StingraysHockey.com
The summer edition of Charleston County Public Library’s Teen Subscription Box is here! Sign up now to receive a box filled with library books chosen specifically for you, a book to keep, an activity, some candy and book-ish swag! This program is only open to folks in grades 6-12 and spaces are limited with the possibility of being on a waitlist. For more info, visit ccpl.org.
Step out of your comfort zone with Challenge Course Adventures at James Island County Park. With names like ‘Catwalk’ or the ‘Leap of Faith’ you can be sure that your sense of adventure will be tested in ways you never thought about! We’ll be balancing, climbing, leaping, and swinging away your Saturday with friends or family. Challenge Course Adventures are for ages 10 and up. Registration is $15. ccprc.com/calendar
Sunday, May 30
The Charleston Riverdogs are home all week and taking on the Down East Wood Ducks nightly through Sunday. Park. Before you go, be sure to sign up for the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club—an annual program available for free to all kids of the Lowcountry ages 12 and under. Kids Club membership will give area youth special access and benefits at the RiverDogs games. For tickets, Riverdogs.com
Monday, May 31
Memorial Day is more than just a day off from school. Here are some age-appropriate ways to help your kids understand what Memorial Day celebrates and why it's so important: TimeforKids.com
Tuesday, June 1
Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual, education series for students interested in learning about the habitats, flora, and fauna found in your Charleston County Parks. In this installment, explore the estuaries found in Charleston and learn about some of the amazing creatures that call these “cribs” home. Your Parks, Your Classroom is a FREE series held virtually via Zoom at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. ccprc.com/calendar
Meet the Author & Storytime: Parker the Purple Penguin. Join Marybeth Wishart, a local Summerville children's author, as she reads Parker the Purple Penguin at Bizzy Bee Indoor Play Center at 11 a.m.! Parker the Purple Penguin is an award-winning children's book about inclusion, acceptance, empathy and bravery! Marybeth Wishart will be reading and making a craft with us, in addition to having books here available for purchase and autograph.
Wednesday, June 2
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Join Charleston County Parks and Recreation at Wannamaker Park for Counting on Nature from 3-5 p.m. Participants will learn directly from experienced naturalists about nature around them and how to use citizen science on their own to contribute to conservation and further their knowledge base. Admission is $9 and open to ages 9 and up. ccprc.com/calendar
Come see the Pelagornis Sandersi, the largest known flying bird! Explore other big birds including the Cassowary and the Moa. Kid Tours is a series designed to highlight artifacts from our collection that have fascinated children for years. Kid Tours meet every Wednesday during the months of June and July at 3:30 PM. This program includes a tour highlighting the weekly theme and an engaging craft project or educational activity. Free for members and free for non-members with admission to The Charleston Museum. CharlestonMuseum.org
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.