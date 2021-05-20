Family-friendly events in the Charleston area for the week of May 20 - May 26

The countdown to summer is on! To help hold you over, here’s a round-up of some family-friendly events happening around the Lowcountry that you won’t want to miss:
Thursday, May 20
On the Third Thursday of each month, Historic Downtown Summerville transforms into a special marketplace featuring local entertainment, craft vendors and artisans, to complement the extended hours of our eclectic shops, boutiques and restaurants. facebook.com/SummervilleDream
The Charleston Riverdogs are home all week and taking on the Down East Wood Ducks nightly through Sunday. Park. Before you go, be sure to sign up for the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club—an annual program available for free to all kids of the Lowcountry ages 12 and under. Kids Club membership will give area youth special access and benefits at the RiverDogs games. For tickets, Riverdogs.com.
Friday, May 21
Sea turtles do amazing things, so it’s no wonder we find them fascinating. At Homeschool in the Parks, learn about the talents of turtles through activities on the beach. Emphasis will be placed on South Carolina’s state reptile, the loggerhead sea turtle. This week’s lesson takes place at Folly Beach County Park from 10-11:30 a.m. for ages 7-12. Tickets are $5. ccprc.com/calendar
Do you love fossils? Join Matthew Gibson, curator of natural history for Fossil Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab at The Charleston Museum. Gibson will be on hand to share projects he is currently working on and to help identify your fossil finds. Fossil Fridays are free for members and with paid museum admission for non-members. CharlestonMuseum.org
Saturday, May 22
Support the Charleston Parks Conservancy with a Picnic in the Park. Enjoy the perfect picnic lunch from Magnolias and Harvest Catering on the lawn at the Rose Pavilion in Hampton Park from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sit and have a glass of wine in the wine garden, listen to music, and let your family and friends have a fun day in the park. CharlestonParksConservancy.org
Enjoy some of the best eats in the Lowcountry at the 10th Annual Charleston Food Truck Festival—the only food truck festival in Charleston created by food trucks. The festival will take place May 22-23 from 12-8 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Facebook.com/ChsFoodTruckFestival
The summer edition of Charleston County Public Library’s Teen Subscription Box is here! Sign up now to receive a box filled with library books chosen specifically for you, a book to keep, an activity, some candy and book-ish swag! This program is only open to folks in grades 6-12 and spaces are limited with the possibility of being on a waitlist. For more info, visit ccpl.org.
Step out of your comfort zone with Challenge Course Adventures at James Island County Park. With names like ‘Catwalk’ or the ‘Leap of Faith’ you can be sure that your sense of adventure will be tested in ways you never thought about! We’ll be balancing, climbing, leaping, and swinging away your Saturday with friends or family. Challenge Course Adventures are for ages 10 and up. Registration is $15. ccprc.com/calendar
Sunday, May 23
Bizzy Bee Indoor Play Center is hosting a special Babies & Brunch event for kids 2 and under. This is a special playtime for caregivers and tots to play, socialize, and have the play center all to themselves from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Light snacks like muffins, bagels, fresh fruit, water and orange juice. Cost for the event is $7.00 per child. Parents or caregivers are free. BizzyBeePlay.com/events
Monday, May 24
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Tuesday, May 25
Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual, education series for students interested in learning about the habitats, flora, and fauna found in your Charleston County Parks. Participants will think like a marine biologist and discover what adaptations animals big and small have to survive in the sandy and salty habitat of Lowcountry beaches. Your Parks, Your Classroom is a FREE series held virtually via Zoom from 1-2 p.m. ccprc.com/calendar
Wednesday, May 26
The South Carolina Stingrays as they take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $21 each plus $10 for parking. StingraysHockey.com
Bring your family, friends and Fido to Johns Island County Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for an “Evening in The Park” full of fun to discover everything the park has to offer. The brand new dog park will be open, drinks and ice cream will be for sale and live music will be playing throughout the night. Archery instruction and a portable disc golf basket will also be available for people to try out the offerings at the park. ccprc.com/3574/Evening-in-the-Park
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.