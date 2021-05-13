Family-friendly events in the Charleston area for the week of May 13 - May 19

With clear skies, mild temperatures and sunshine in the forecast, we’re excited about all the upcoming outdoor events around the Lowcountry. Check out what we’re most looking forward to, plus some great virtual programming as well.
Thursday, May 13
What’s that smell? Learn about pluff mud and the creatures who make it their home. Take a marsh walk exploring the Dill Sanctuary and catching fiddler crabs. Homeschool History Days feature one of our field trip classes and an activity. Reservations are required. This event is free for museum members and free for non-members with museum admission ($12/adults; $10 Youth, ages 13 to 17 and $5/children, ages 3 to 12- under 3 free). CharlestonMuseum.org
The Charleston Symphony Youth Orchestras’ Spring 2021 Concert is virtual this year. Enjoy music from the Lowcountry's premiere developmental orchestra ensembles, which includes more than 100 young musicians in grades 3-12, from the comfort of your home. To watch, visit Concerthall.CharlestonSymphony.org
Fer Caggiano’s Like a Girl: Dare to Dream Art Exhibit, Inspiring and Empowering the Future of Womanhood features forty oil paintings of local, diverse, strong, inspiring women. Visit City Gallery at Waterfront Park Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m. for opportunities to meet the artist and watch her paint. Charleston-sc.gov/CityGallery
Friday, May 14
Do you love fossils? Join Matthew Gibson, curator of natural history for Fossil Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab at The Charleston Museum. Gibson will be on hand to share projects he is currently working on and to help identify your fossil finds. Fossil Fridays are free for members and with paid museum admission for non-members. CharlestonMuseum.org
Fun for you. Fun for them. Take advantage of Parents Night Out hosted by Outslide In inside Citadel Mall. Tickets include pizza, drinks, face painting, glow party and endless fun throughout the entire playground from 6-9 p.m.! Limited spots available. Advanced ticket purchase highly recommended. $35/first child and $30/each additional child. Parents Night Out is ideal for kids ages 4-12 years old. Children must be potty trained. Facebook.com/OutSlideIn
Join the Summerville Parks & Recreation Department for the return of FREE Movies in the Park ft. Grease(PG). This family-friendly event is perfect for everyone so grab your blankets and chair and enjoy a fun family-friendly evening! The movie will start a little after sundown around 8:30 p.m. Facebook.com/SummervilleParksandRec
Saturday, May 15
The summer edition of Charleston County Public Library’s Teen Subscription Box is here! Sign up now to receive a box filled with library books chosen specifically for you, a book to keep, an activity, some candy and book-ish swag! This program is only open to folks in grades 6-12 and spaces are limited with the possibility of being on a waitlist. For more info, visit ccpl.org.
At Color Theory 101, students will walk through the basics of color mixing using acrylic paints and the color wheel with Anna Boyer. From there, this workshop will include a series of small paintings, or color studies, allowing each student to walk away with their own pieces of original art and a greater understanding in color theory. This class is designed for beginner students, but can also accommodate artists interested in refreshing their understanding of color mixing. All materials are provided. This workshop takes place at the Gibbes Museum of Art from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration is $60 for members and $70 for non-members. GibbesMuseum.org
Step out of your comfort zone with Challenge Course Adventures at James Island County Park. With names like ‘Catwalk’ or the ‘Leap of Faith’ you can be sure that your sense of adventure will be tested in ways you never thought about! We’ll be balancing, climbing, leaping, and swinging away your Saturday with friends or family. Challenge Course Adventures are for ages 10 and up. Registration is $15. ccprc.com/calendar
Join Charleston County Parks and Recreation at Wannamaker Park for Counting on Nature from 3-5 p.m. Participants will learn directly from experienced naturalists about nature around them and how to use citizen science on their own to contribute to conservation and further their knowledge base. Admission is $9 and open to ages 9 and up. ccprc.com/calendar
Monday, May 17
During Make it Monday at Bizzy Bee Indoor Play, enjoy a different craft or activity for you and your child to make and take! The activity is independent and available while supplies last. The activities will vary each week and are included with regular general admission for the day. Facebook.com/BizzyBeePlay
Tuesday, May 18
The Charleston Riverdogs take on the Down East Wood Ducks! First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Before you go, be sure to sign up for the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club—an annual program available for free to all kids of the Lowcountry ages 12 and under. Kids club membership will give area youth special access and benefits at the RiverDogs games. For tickets, Riverdogs.com.
Wednesday, May 19
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.