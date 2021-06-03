Family-friendly events in the Charleston area for the week of June 4 - June 10

Whether you want to explore nature, enjoy live music or get creative, there’s something fun for families with children of all ages. Here’s what’s happening around the Lowcountry this week:
Friday, June 4
Could you imagine a lizard shooting blood from its eyes or a beetle spraying toxic fluid as a defense? In this installment of Homeschool in the Parks, discover the how and why animals use extreme measures to protect themselves. This event takes place at Caw Caw Interpretive Center from 10-11:30 a.m. Admission is $5 per child for ages 7-12. ccprc.com/calendar
Little Feathers take flight and learn to soar in this unique yoga and meditation series designed specifically for children. Bizzy Bee Indoor Play Center is partnering with certified kids yoga instructor, Lauren Daniel, to offer weekly kids yoga classes and playtime. Each 4-week session will include a 30-45 minute structured yoga experience and unlimited playtime in the indoor playground on each day of the scheduled class. Facebook.com/BizzyBeePlay
Do you love fossils? Join Matthew Gibson, curator of natural history for Fossil Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab at The Charleston Museum. Gibson will be on hand to share projects he is currently working on and to help identify your fossil finds. Fossil Fridays are free for members and with paid museum admission for non-members. CharlestonMuseum.org
Enjoy Family Fun on the Greenway with art, activities, and music starting at 5 p.m.! The V-Tones of Charleston will bring their ukulele hot club jug band vaudeville ragtime neo-retro-postpostmodern beachfront sounds while The Charlestones will bring their a cappella harmonies to this Piccolo Spoleto pop up! Grab the kids and your bikes and enjoy this free outdoor concert surrounded by nature! PiccoloSpoleto.com
Parents Night Out at Outslide In is fun for you and fun for them. Get out for a Friday night and leave the kids to have fun! Tickets include pizza, drinks, face painting, glow party and endless fun throughout the entire playground from 6-9 p.m. Limited spots are available. Advanced ticket purchase highly recommended. Ideal for kids 4-12 years. $35/first child, $30/each additional child. Facebook.com/OutSlideIn
Saturday, June 5
Head over to the Charleston County Library Facebook page at 3 p.m. as Joanne leads us through a step-by-step tutorial to make an origami animal bookmark. Once you learn the basic fold, you can customize your bookmark to be the animal of your choice. This beginner-level project is fun for children aged 8 and older or younger children with adult help. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Charleston County Parks hosts the first Inclusive Swim Night of the season at Splash Island Waterpark in Mount Pleasant. People with special needs, their caregivers, and families are invited to an unforgettable evening at the waterpark from 6:15-8:15 p.m. Admission is $4 per person or free for children 2 and under and all Splash Pass holders. ccprc.com
The South Carolina Stingrays take on the Jacksonville Icemen in the final home game of the 2020-21 season. It’s also fan appreciation night and the first 1,500 fans will receive a Stingrays player bobblehead courtesy of Amped Electric. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, June 6
The Charleston Riverdogs are home all week and taking on the Columbia Fireflies nightly through Sunday. Park. Before you go, be sure to sign up for the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club—an annual program available for free to all kids of the Lowcountry ages 12 and under. Kids Club membership will give area youth special access and benefits at the RiverDogs games. For tickets, Riverdogs.com
Chamber Music Charleston (CMC) is celebrating the launch of their new Youth Chamber Music Initiative. Picnic in the Park features the debut of the “Phoebus Quartet,” comprised of students from the Charleston County School of the Arts who are participants of the CMC TWO mentoring program. For the June 6 concert, the students will perform the complete “Emperor” String Quartet by Franz Joseph Haydn in addition to the single movement work “Crisantemi” by Giacomo Puccini and “Testimony” by Charlton Singleton. The concert is presented free of charge, with a $2 per person fee to enter James Island County Park. ChamberMusicCharleston.org/picnic-in-the-park/
Monday, June 7
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Tuesday, June 8
Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual, education series for students interested in learning about the habitats, flora, and fauna found in your Charleston County Parks. Join from the comfort of your own home or classroom and explore Lowcountry plants, the historical roles with people and flora, and the many insects and other pollinators influenced by their relationships with plants. Your Parks, Your Classroom is a FREE series held virtually via Zoom at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. ccprc.com/calendar
Wednesday, June 9
Learn about clothes for different occasions, and what makes a garment suitable for a party in different time periods from the 19th century to today. Kid Tours is a series designed to highlight artifacts from our collection that have fascinated children for years. Kid Tours meet every Wednesday during the months of June and July at 3:30 PM. This program includes a tour highlighting the weekly theme and an engaging craft project or educational activity. Free for members and free for non-members with admission to The Charleston Museum. CharlestonMuseum.org
Join Little Teacher MOMents at Tweedle Beedle in Summerville from 10-11 a.m. for a Bottle Shaker Craft Class. In this lesson, the focus of stimulation is on sound, touch and sight as they will be creating a musical instrument that is colorful and consists of a variety of textures. Cost is $20 per child with all supplies and materials included. Facebook.com/TweedleBeedle
