Family-friendly events in the Charleston area for the week of June 25-July 1

It’s hard to believe we’re already halfway through the year! Make the most of summer break at one of the many family-friendly events happening around the Lowcountry. Here are our top picks for the ones you don’t want to miss:
Friday, June 25
Do you love fossils? Join Matthew Gibson, curator of natural history for Fossil Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab at The Charleston Museum. Gibson will be on hand to share projects he is currently working on and to help identify your fossil finds. Fossil Fridays are free for members and with paid museum admission for non-members. CharlestonMuseum.org
Wind down and cool off after a long summer day at Charleston Aqua Park’s Family Happy Hour from 4:30 to 6 p.m. For only $10, you get to jump on the aqua park and enjoy the beach area every Wednesday and Friday throughout the summer. Facebook.com/CharlestonAquaPark
Join the Town of Summerville and REV Federal Credit Union for the next installment of the 2021 Sounds on the Square Concert series. These shows are sure to have people of any age off their feet and dancing. Enjoy music from smooth rock band The Yacht Club at Hutchinson Square from 7-9 p.m. Adding grit and tempo to 70s and 80s classics while keeping the melodies intact, their music is sure to get you movin' and grovin'. Facebook.com/SummervilleParksandRec
The Charleston Riverdogs are home this week and taking on the Augusta GreenJackets nightly through Sunday. Before you go, be sure to sign up for the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club—an annual program available for free to all kids of the Lowcountry ages 12 and under. Kids Club membership will give area youth special access and benefits at the RiverDogs games. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 5:05 p.m. For tickets, Riverdogs.com
Saturday, June 26
Newton Blueberry Farm has been farming blueberries for over 50 years. Load up the family for a short drive to Hollywood for a day of family fun on the farm from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pick blueberries right off the bush, play fun games and activities, sample family-favorite recipes, shop from local vendors, and more! Facebook.com/NewtonBlueberryFarm
Monday, June 28
Old Santee Canal Park is creating virtual summer camp kits for your children to enjoy at home. Lowcountry Explorers Virtual Summer Camp participants will each receive a kit that includes activities, educational lessons, arts and crafts, online content, and a camp t-shirt! This week will be focused all around hydrology. Ideal for ages 6-8. Facebook.com/OldSanteeCanalPark
Tuesday, June 29
Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual, education series for students interested in learning about the habitats, flora, and fauna found in Charleston County Parks. Join from the comfort of your own home and become familiar with Lowcountry plants, the historical roles with people and flora, and the many insects and other pollinators influenced by their relationships with plants. Your Parks, Your Classroom is a FREE series held virtually via Zoom at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. ccprc.com/calendar
Wednesday, June 30
Did you know that dinosaurs are related to chickens? Explore the Bunting Natural History Gallery with Curator of Natural History Matthew Gibson to learn about what lived in Charleston during the Age of the Dinosaurs. Kid Tours meet every Wednesday during the months of June and July at 3:30 PM. This program includes a tour highlighting the weekly theme and an engaging craft project or educational activity. Free for members and free for non-members with admission to The Charleston Museum. CharlestonMuseum.org
Thursday, July 1
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
