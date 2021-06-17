Family-friendly events in the Charleston area for the week of June 18-24

Summer in the Lowcountry is nothing short of magical! From outdoor movie nights to fossil hunting to baseball at The Joe, there are so many ways to make unforgettable family memories. Here's our weekly round-up of family-friendly events that you won't want to miss:
Friday, June 18
Kick-off summer with a family movie night under the stars! Join us for our next installment of Night at the Movies featuring Disney’s National Treasure in The Post and Courier parking lot on a 40-foot screen. Plus enjoy food trucks, a photo booth and more! Gates open at 7:30 p.m., the movie begins at 9. Tickets are $25 per vehicle for up to 6 people. PostandCourier.com/events/movienight
Little Feathers take flight and learn to soar in this unique yoga and meditation series designed specifically for children. Bizzy Bee Indoor Play Center is partnering with certified kids yoga instructor, Lauren Daniel, to offer weekly kids yoga classes and playtime. Each 4-week session will include a 30-45 minute structured yoga experience and unlimited playtime in the indoor playground on each day of the scheduled class. Facebook.com/BizzyBeePlay
Get ready to experience the thrill of outdoor recreation during Summerville’s Adventure Weekend. For one weekend only you will be able to soar through the sky on a zipline or see historic Downtown Summerville from a new perspective while you are at the top of the rock wall. This weekend is about bringing Outdoor Recreation right to your backyard! Hours are Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Facebook.com/SummervilleParksandRec
Do you love fossils? Join Matthew Gibson, curator of natural history for Fossil Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab at The Charleston Museum. Gibson will be on hand to share projects he is currently working on and to help identify your fossil finds. Fossil Fridays are free for members and with paid museum admission for non-members. CharlestonMuseum.org
Wind down and cool off after a long summer day at Charleston Aqua Park’s Family Happy Hour from 4:30 to 6 p.m. For only $10, you get to jump on the aqua park and enjoy the beach area every Wednesday and Friday throughout the summer. Facebook.com/CharlestonAquaPark
Saturday, June 19
The first-ever Juneteenth Freedom Fest Charleston will be held at the Riverfront Park in North Charleston. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. and ends at 10 pm with a grand fireworks show finale! There will be live performances throughout the day, art, music, food, and kids’ activities. This event is free and open to the public. JFFCharleston.com
Charleston County Parks hosts Inclusive Swim Night at Splash Zone Waterpark on James Island. People with special needs, their caregivers, and families are invited to an unforgettable evening at the waterpark from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Admission is $7 per person or free for children 2 and under and all Splash Pass holders. ccprc.com
Sunday, June 20
Happy Father’s Day! Dad’s play free today at the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry. Tickets are now available hourly and your playdate can last as long as you would like! explorecml.org/playdate-registration
Monday, June 21
Time travel to the geologic past as we uncover the story of fossils in the Lowcountry! Participants will explore how horseshoe crabs are “living fossils,” learn how fossils are formed, and have a chance to search for your very own fossil! Earth Explorers: Fossil Frenzy is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Folly Beach County Park for ages 7-12. Registration is $10. ccprc.com
Tuesday, June 22
Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual, education series for students interested in learning about the habitats, flora, and fauna found in Charleston County Parks. Join from the comfort of your own home and explore one of Charleston's diverse habitats and learn about some of the amazing creatures that call these "cribs" home. Your Parks, Your Classroom is a FREE series held virtually via Zoom at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. ccprc.com/calendar
The Charleston Riverdogs are home this week and taking on the Augusta GreenJackets nightly through Sunday. Before you go, be sure to sign up for the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club—an annual program available for free to all kids of the Lowcountry ages 12 and under. Kids Club membership will give area youth special access and benefits at the RiverDogs games. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 5:05 p.m. For tickets, Riverdogs.com.
Would you go to a party in a wetsuit? Would you go swimming in your party dress? Learn all about how different fibers make textiles that feel unique and react to heat and water in different ways. Enjoy a tour of the latest exhibit in the Historic Textiles Gallery, The Lawn Party: From Satin to Seersucker. Kid Tours meet every Wednesday during the months of June and July at 3:30 PM. This program includes a tour highlighting the weekly theme and an engaging craft project or educational activity. Free for members and free for non-members with admission to The Charleston Museum. CharlestonMuseum.org
Join Little Teacher MOMents at Tweedle Beedle in Summerville from 10-11 a.m. for a Rrrrattle Rainstick Craft Class. In this lesson, the focus of stimulation is on sound, touch and sight as they will be creating a musical instrument that is colorful and consists of a variety of textures. Cost is $20 per child with all supplies and materials included. Facebook.com/TweedleBeedle
Thursday, June 24
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
*Please note – While we make every effort to provide current links and event details, we always encourage you to confirm details with event organizers before making final plans.